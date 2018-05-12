Secciones
Leonardo Dicaprio tiene un escarabajo con su nombre

El guapo actor, Leonardo Dicaprio, por el gran labor por su trabajo en la preservación del medio ambiente, un escarabajo recién descubierto llevará su nombre

por LaVerdad

El talentoso actor Leonardo Dicaprio, lo hemos visto participar en diferentes películas, siendo uno de los actores más queridos, pues su éxito se debió a su participación en la exitosa película Titanic’.

El actor protege la biodiversidad, pues está en contra del daño que le pueden ocasionar al planeta.

Dicaprio fundo su empresa, precisamente para salvar el planeta, creando la fundación ‘Leonardo Dicaprio’, dicha fundación se creó en el año de 1998, en esta institución se preocupan por mantener la salud y bienestar.

El famoso actor quien estuvo en el film de El lobo de Wall Strret, interpretando a una persona que derrocha el dinero y que al fin de cuentas tiene que empezar de cero.

El guapo actor ha contribuido en diversos proyectos para la conservación del medio ambiente, y cuidando a las especies el peligro de extinción.

La fundación destina millones de dólares al año, esta cantidad es utilizada para contrarrestar los daños que están causando un impacto en el medio ambiente, afectando el cambio climático.

La fundación Leonardo Dicaprio esta por cumplir 20 años desde que dio sus inicios, este increíble proyecto ha sido un enorme trabajo  y compromiso por parte del actor.

Una  asociación holandesa, Taxon Foundation, quiso homenajear al famoso actor, nombrando al escarabajo acuático con el nombre del actor. Esta especie ha sido encontrado en la isla bornea.

El insecto se llama 'Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioi' mide 2,97 mm de largo y 1,6 mm de ancho, tiene unas patas fuertes y su color es negro, esta especie vive en la Cuenca Maliau, en la isla de Borneo.

El escarabajo fue descubierto durante una expedición, este descubrimiento fue por una empresa que se dedica a realizar viajes de estudios científicos con el propósito de encontrar especies desconocidas.

El actor quien ha sido una estrella de Hollywood no deja de sorprendernos por esta increíble labor que realiza, al cuidar el medio ambiente y las especies en peligro de extinción.

 

