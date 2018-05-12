Leonardo Dicaprio tiene un escarabajo con su nombre
El guapo actor, Leonardo Dicaprio, por el gran labor por su trabajo en la preservación del medio ambiente, un escarabajo recién descubierto llevará su nombre
El talentoso actor Leonardo Dicaprio, lo hemos visto participar en diferentes películas, siendo uno de los actores más queridos, pues su éxito se debió a su participación en la exitosa película Titanic’.
El actor protege la biodiversidad, pues está en contra del daño que le pueden ocasionar al planeta.
#Regram #RG @time: "Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) stopped by the Yale Climate Conference in New Haven, appearing onstage for a discussion with former Secretary of State John Kerry about climate change. The actor, environmentalist and 'Before the Flood' producer drew a substantial crowd of 2,500, making pointed statements about the Trump administration's stance on and recalling his attempt to sway the then-President-Elect when he visited Trump Tower in December. "We should not have people in office who do not believe in facts and truths and modern science that are able to manipulate and risk the entire future of this entire generation," DiCaprio said. "We are at that turning point right now, and we are going to look back at this point in history, and frankly this administration, and certain people are going to be vilified for not taking action. They really are. And it's up to this generation, it's up to all of you to get involved and make a difference." Video source: Yale University"
Dicaprio fundo su empresa, precisamente para salvar el planeta, creando la fundación ‘Leonardo Dicaprio’, dicha fundación se creó en el año de 1998, en esta institución se preocupan por mantener la salud y bienestar.
El famoso actor quien estuvo en el film de El lobo de Wall Strret, interpretando a una persona que derrocha el dinero y que al fin de cuentas tiene que empezar de cero.
El guapo actor ha contribuido en diversos proyectos para la conservación del medio ambiente, y cuidando a las especies el peligro de extinción.
La fundación destina millones de dólares al año, esta cantidad es utilizada para contrarrestar los daños que están causando un impacto en el medio ambiente, afectando el cambio climático.
La fundación Leonardo Dicaprio esta por cumplir 20 años desde que dio sus inicios, este increíble proyecto ha sido un enorme trabajo y compromiso por parte del actor.
Una asociación holandesa, Taxon Foundation, quiso homenajear al famoso actor, nombrando al escarabajo acuático con el nombre del actor. Esta especie ha sido encontrado en la isla bornea.
#CitizenScientists @TaxonExped name a #NewSpecies of #beetle after @LeoDiCaprio to celebrate @dicapriofdn’s 20th anniversary & #biodiversity.
Press release: https://t.co/TK6bgGhho0 via @Eurekalert#environment #conservation #entomology #Coleoptera #wildlife pic.twitter.com/ZXxw8kcJSP
— ZooKeys (@ZooKeys_Journal) 30 de abril de 2018
El insecto se llama 'Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioi' mide 2,97 mm de largo y 1,6 mm de ancho, tiene unas patas fuertes y su color es negro, esta especie vive en la Cuenca Maliau, en la isla de Borneo.
El escarabajo fue descubierto durante una expedición, este descubrimiento fue por una empresa que se dedica a realizar viajes de estudios científicos con el propósito de encontrar especies desconocidas.
El actor quien ha sido una estrella de Hollywood no deja de sorprendernos por esta increíble labor que realiza, al cuidar el medio ambiente y las especies en peligro de extinción.
#Regram #RG @nrdc_org: Within the boreal forest of Canada, the Broadback River Valley Forest stands out as the last remaining stretch of intact forest on the @CreeWaswanipi’s ancestral land, vitally important to their spiritual and hunting needs. Most of the land is already overtaxed by logging. Indigenous hunters report declines in moose, marten, beaver, and muskrat — staples to Cree traditional livelihood. As a former Waswanipi Youth Chief explains, "All of the traditional cultural activities that we practice out there on the land, that's who we are, that's us. Our culture's out there on the Broadback. Our identity is out there on the Broadback. That's why it's so special and so crucial to protect." To learn about the Waswanipi Cree’s fight to save the Broadback River Valley Forest and the larger fight to save the Canadian Boreal, visit the link in our profile. #SaveTheBoreal
