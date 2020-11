Latin Grammy 2020: Así fue el homenaje de Pitbull a trabajadores de la salud

Don't miss the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs airing tonight at 8pm as Pitbull Honors Frontline Workers.



MPD's very own Major Fernandez will be on drums and Sergeant Bremer will join in for background vocals along with others being honored. @pitbull #LatinGrammy2020 @inblueband @univision23 pic.twitter.com/5RGBLtKoZe