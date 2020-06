Kinpatsu: La sexy sudafricana que lleva el Cosplay a otro nivel

About to start patterning all my armor for mordred!!! Ive seen @jessicanigri do this like several times and thought I would try using a lifesize print out for scale �� mordreda waist is like by my boobs hahaha some proportional alterations are going to be needed but at least I can now see if I'm making things too big or too small! I will never suffer from tiny arm armor again �� I'm also gonna start a hashtag for our WCS prelim team progress! So if you guys wanna checkout the progress on mine and @kombokatjie's build you can easily search and see all of it! It's gonna be #kinnekocosplay #mordredcosplay #mordred #cosplay #cosplaywip #fate #fateapocrypha #fatecosplay #cosplayarmor

A post shared by Kinpatsu Cosplay (@kinpatsucosplay) on Feb 24, 2019 at 7:27am PST