Kimetsu no Yaiba VENCE a El Viaje de Chihiro en taquilla

DEMON SLAYER MUGEN TRAIN HAS SURPASSED SPIRITED AWAY IN THE BOX OFFICE

After Spirited Away's 19-year reign as box office champion, "Kimetsu No Yaiba: Mugen Train" has dethroned it and become become the biggest movie in Japanese history.

¥31,700,000,000 M ($302,3M) #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/6PrC4PcDeP