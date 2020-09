Kimetsu no Yaiba: Todo sobre “Koyoharu Gotouge Short Stories” ¡Así inició todo!

A ton of new SJ manga came out today! Black Clover 22, Blue Exorcist 24, Boruto 9, Demon Slayer 15, JoJo's Diamond Is Unbreakable 6, Jujutsu Kaisen 5, One Piece 94, Samurai 8 Vol. 3, The Promised Neverland 16 and We Never learn 11. All available here: https://t.co/2cfbXYN3Pc pic.twitter.com/B0iyYWn5PA