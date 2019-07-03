Kim Kardashian luce sus prominentes CURVAS con entallado vestido
Recientemente fue captada Kim Kardashian luciendo un espectacular vestido ajustado luciendo su escultura cuerpo en un evento familiar.
En los últimos días la empresaria Kim Kardashian se ha visto envuelta en situaciones controversiales debido a su nueva marca de fajas de nombre “Kimono”, la cual anunció que le cambiará el nombre, pero además de ello sigue generando varios suspiros al subir sus imágenes mostrando su escultural anatomía y de igual manera cuando ha sido captada en algún evento o en situaciones personales; tal como lo fue de manera reciente en las calles de Los Ángeles luciendo un entallado vestido en color blanco en donde pudo resaltar de nueva cuenta lo bien que se mantiene a sus 38 años de edad.
Kim Kardashian se encontraba en compañía de su esposo Kanye West y sus hijos, disfrutó de una elegante cena familiar en la ciudad de Los Ángeles. Llegando con un ajustado vestido blanco, tipo strapless, que delineó su figura curvilínea.
Kim Kardashian sigue generando polémica
Tras varios compromisos de Kim Kardashian dio a conocer que tras la polémica en la que se vio por su marca “Kimono”, ha dado a conocer que estará cambiando el nombre por los problemas que le generó sobre todo con el país del sol naciente.
Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.
“Ser empresaria y mi propia jefa ha sido uno de los desafíos más gratificantes con los que he sido bendecida en mi vida. Lo que me hizo posible después de todos estos años ha sido la línea directa de comunicación con mis fanáticos y el público”, escribió en Instagram. “Siempre estoy escuchando, aprendiendo y creciendo. Aprecio mucho la pasión y las variadas perspectivas que las personas me brindan. Cuando anuncié el nombre de mi línea de fajas, lo hice con las mejores intenciones en mente”, explicó.
Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS - 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft
Además la espectacular empresaria Kim Kardashian mandó un mensaje de compresión por parte de todos los que la criticaron y de igual manera agradeció el apoyo que le han brindado por dicha situación.
