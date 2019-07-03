Kim Kardashian luce sus prominentes CURVAS con entallado vestido.

En los últimos días la empresaria Kim Kardashian se ha visto envuelta en situaciones controversiales debido a su nueva marca de fajas de nombre “Kimono”, la cual anunció que le cambiará el nombre, pero además de ello sigue generando varios suspiros al subir sus imágenes mostrando su escultural anatomía y de igual manera cuando ha sido captada en algún evento o en situaciones personales; tal como lo fue de manera reciente en las calles de Los Ángeles luciendo un entallado vestido en color blanco en donde pudo resaltar de nueva cuenta lo bien que se mantiene a sus 38 años de edad.

Kim Kardashian se encontraba en compañía de su esposo Kanye West y sus hijos, disfrutó de una elegante cena familiar en la ciudad de Los Ángeles. Llegando con un ajustado vestido blanco, tipo strapless, que delineó su figura curvilínea.

Kim Kardashian sigue generando polémica

Tras varios compromisos de Kim Kardashian dio a conocer que tras la polémica en la que se vio por su marca “Kimono”, ha dado a conocer que estará cambiando el nombre por los problemas que le generó sobre todo con el país del sol naciente.

“Ser empresaria y mi propia jefa ha sido uno de los desafíos más gratificantes con los que he sido bendecida en mi vida. Lo que me hizo posible después de todos estos años ha sido la línea directa de comunicación con mis fanáticos y el público”, escribió en Instagram. “Siempre estoy escuchando, aprendiendo y creciendo. Aprecio mucho la pasión y las variadas perspectivas que las personas me brindan. Cuando anuncié el nombre de mi línea de fajas, lo hice con las mejores intenciones en mente”, explicó.

Además la espectacular empresaria Kim Kardashian mandó un mensaje de compresión por parte de todos los que la criticaron y de igual manera agradeció el apoyo que le han brindado por dicha situación.

