¡Khloé Kardashian sí tendrá un bebé!

La famosa confirmó su embarazo con una fotografía en Instagram

La estrella de realities, Khloé Kardashian, confirmó su embarazo en Instagram y señaló que espera su primer hijo con su novio Tristan Thompson. 

También dijo que está agradecida, emocionada, nerviosa, deseosa, sobrepasada por la felicidad y asustada, todo en uno; y calificó su embarazo como:

'Mi mayor sueño realizado'.

El embarazo de la pareja había sido un rumor por meses y ante esto, la hermana menor de Kim Kardashian West comentó en su mensaje que trataron de no divulgar la noticia a propósito para que pudiera 'disfrutar esto con nuestra familia y amigos cercanos tanto tiempo como pudiéramos en privacidad'. 

