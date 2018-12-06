Kevin Hart será el próximo presentador de los Oscar 2019(FOTOS)
El famoso actor y comediante Kevin Hart fue elegido para ser el próximo maestro de ceremonias de la gala de los Premios Oscar 2019
Kevin Hart a través de su cuenta de Instagram, anunció que será el presentador de la 91 edición de los Premios Oscar, que se celebrará el 24 de febrero de 2019 en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, sobre dicha invitación ha comentado que:
“Durante años me han preguntado si alguna vez presentaría los Oscar y mi respuesta siempre fue la misma… Dije que sería una oportunidad como comediante única en la vida y que sucedería cuando tuviera que suceder…estoy muy feliz de decir que ese día ha llegado finalmente”
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
El también comediante ha expresado que está muy feliz de unirse a la lista de legendarios presentadores de los Premios Oscar, la entrega de premios más valiosa del cine internacional:
“Agradezco a la Academia de Hollywood por la oportunidad… Ahora toca estar a la altura”
Kevin Hart se ha destacado como uno de los cómicos más populares de Estados Unidos, ha participado en cintas “Ride Along” (2014), “Central Intelligence” (2016) o “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017) y en este año “Night School”.
