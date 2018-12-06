Secciones
Kevin Hart será el próximo presentador de los Oscar 2019(FOTOS)
El famoso actor y comediante Kevin Hart fue elegido para ser el próximo maestro de ceremonias de la gala de los Premios Oscar 2019

por La Verdad

Kevin Hart a través de su cuenta de Instagram, anunció que será el presentador de la 91 edición de los Premios Oscar, que se celebrará el 24 de febrero de 2019 en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, sobre dicha invitación ha comentado que:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 “Durante años me han preguntado si alguna vez presentaría los Oscar y mi respuesta siempre fue la misma… Dije que sería una oportunidad como comediante única en la vida y que sucedería cuando tuviera que suceder…estoy muy feliz de decir que ese día ha llegado finalmente”

El también comediante ha expresado que está muy feliz de unirse a la lista de legendarios presentadores de los Premios Oscar, la entrega de premios más valiosa del cine internacional:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 “Agradezco a la Academia de Hollywood por la oportunidad… Ahora toca estar a la altura”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kevin Hart se ha destacado como uno de los cómicos más populares de Estados Unidos, ha participado en cintas “Ride Along” (2014), “Central Intelligence” (2016) o “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017) y en este año “Night School”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

