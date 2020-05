Katy Perry luce su pancita “espacial” en honor del lanzamiento aplazado de la NASA y SpaceX

Welp. Today’s #SpaceLaunchLive was BUMPED due to weather, but what’s two days when @spacex has been waiting for 18 years... Let’s pray it’s in the cards for Saturday! Set your alarm for the 3:22pm EDT launch, and don’t miss the pregame with me on @Discovery and @ScienceChannel for a historical moment in space travel ��

