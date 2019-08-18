Katy Perry: "Intentó tocarme y besarme", víctima de acoso sexual

Una persona más se sumó a las acusaciones que realizó un modelo de Katy Perry, luego de sufrir con ella acoso sexual; pese a que la actriz no ha mencionada al respecto, la joven decidió romper el silencio y acusarla de querer tocarla y besarla en una fiesta a la que ambas asistieron.

Luego de que Josh Kloss declarara que Katy Perry se había propasado con él en diversos momentos; una mujer talentosa a nivel internacional, decidió alzar la voz para ser escuchada, con la finalidad de acabar con los casos de abuso y violencia sexual que se han presentado últimamente.

Nadie ha levantado cargos en contra de la intérprete de Dark Horse; sin embargo la noticia se ha hecho pública y con ello es probable que ya haya llegado a varios puntos de diferentes países.

Se trata ahora de Tina Kandelaki, quien desempeña como conductora en Rusia; ella externó que Katy Perry intentó tocarla y besarla en un fiesta privada.

“Por lo que puedo decir, no hubo víctimas en la fiesta. No me sorprenderá la ola de fanáticos infelices que durante años llevaron este sufrimiento dentro de sí mismos y de repente, recordaron su dignidad perdida”.

La mujer dijo que tomó valor luego de enterarse que Kloss había roto su silencio, por lo que decidió decir lo que la cantante le había hecho hace algún tiempo.

Josh Kloss, participó con Katy Perry en el video Teenege Dram, donde la misma cantante dijo que le daba asco besar al joven y tras cumplir 9 años con el video, éste dijo que durante el video intentó ‘propasarse’ con él; y que esa no había sido la única ocasión, pues en una fiesta, intentó hacer lo mismo.

"Ella me bajó los Adidas y los calzoncillos tan rápido como pudo para enseñárselo a unos cuantos de sus amigos, y se pusieron a mi alrededor, al de mi pene”.

