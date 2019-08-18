Katy Perry: "Intentó tocarme y besarme", víctima de acoso sexual
La mujer habló abiertamente de lo ocurrido, luego de enterarse que no había sido la única que sufrió acoso sexual por parte de Katy Perry.
Una persona más se sumó a las acusaciones que realizó un modelo de Katy Perry, luego de sufrir con ella acoso sexual; pese a que la actriz no ha mencionada al respecto, la joven decidió romper el silencio y acusarla de querer tocarla y besarla en una fiesta a la que ambas asistieron.
Luego de que Josh Kloss declarara que Katy Perry se había propasado con él en diversos momentos; una mujer talentosa a nivel internacional, decidió alzar la voz para ser escuchada, con la finalidad de acabar con los casos de abuso y violencia sexual que se han presentado últimamente.
Nadie ha levantado cargos en contra de la intérprete de Dark Horse; sin embargo la noticia se ha hecho pública y con ello es probable que ya haya llegado a varios puntos de diferentes países.
Se trata ahora de Tina Kandelaki, quien desempeña como conductora en Rusia; ella externó que Katy Perry intentó tocarla y besarla en un fiesta privada.
“Por lo que puedo decir, no hubo víctimas en la fiesta. No me sorprenderá la ola de fanáticos infelices que durante años llevaron este sufrimiento dentro de sí mismos y de repente, recordaron su dignidad perdida”.
Now it's official: наша новая маска-патч ушла в производство, и со дня на день мы объявим точную дату ее поступления в продажу. ⠀ Да, мы разрабатывали ее самым кропотливым образом и все это время получали вопросы: когда же это случится? Зато теперь я могу уверенно заявить: ТАКОЙ маски не было никогда и нигде во всем мире. Это утверждение базируется на моем личном опыте, ведь я перепробовала огромное количество масок – и дорогих, и очень дорогих… Своим продуктом мы предлагаем профессиональный СПА-уход дома по доступной цене, который займет всего 30 минут вашего времени. Это меньше, чем эпизод любимого сериала. ⠀ Доказанный эффект заключается в увлажнении, подтягивании и обновлении кожи, который держится на протяжении двух недель после ее применения. ⠀ Пока мы готовим запуск продаж, некоторым подписчикам повезет попробовать первые образцы уже сейчас. Переходите в @ansaligy, участвуйте в конкурсе, выигрывайте одну из трех масок и делитесь впечатлениями – все условия конкурса уже опубликованы там. ⠀ Желаю удачи!
La mujer dijo que tomó valor luego de enterarse que Kloss había roto su silencio, por lo que decidió decir lo que la cantante le había hecho hace algún tiempo.
Sigue leyendo: ¡ESCÁNDALO! Famoso modelo acusó a Katy Perry de acoso sexual
Josh Kloss, participó con Katy Perry en el video Teenege Dram, donde la misma cantante dijo que le daba asco besar al joven y tras cumplir 9 años con el video, éste dijo que durante el video intentó ‘propasarse’ con él; y que esa no había sido la única ocasión, pues en una fiesta, intentó hacer lo mismo.
"Ella me bajó los Adidas y los calzoncillos tan rápido como pudo para enseñárselo a unos cuantos de sus amigos, y se pusieron a mi alrededor, al de mi pene”.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
Comentarios