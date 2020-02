¡Karma Divino! Hija de Sarita Sosa tiene un enorme parecido con su tía Marysol.

Many have Valentines. Very few have soulmates. I’m one of the lucky ones to have both. I’m so blessed and thankful to be living this life with you @sari_oficial You are loving and kind. You are courageous and fearless. You are smart and determined. Thank you for all that you are, I love you. ❤️��

A post shared by Yimmy Ortiz (@yimmyortizg) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:31pm PST