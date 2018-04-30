Secciones
K-pop: BTS Army´s inundan las redes con memes de Coca Cola
Es bien conocido el apoyo de las BTS Army´s alrededor del mundo y esta vez celebraron su colaboración con Coca Cola inundando las redes con memes.

por La Verdad

Recientemente fue anunciada la colaboración publicitaria de BTS junto con la conocida marca Coca Cola para su nueva campaña de patrocinio a la Copa del Mundo Rusia 2018 y las Army´s no pudieron esperarse a compartir memes en manera de celebración llenando las redes sociales con estos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 
 
 

