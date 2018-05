K-Pop: SMTOWN Museum ha abierto sus puertas

‘SMTOWN MUSEUM’ is finally opened today!

This place not only presents histories of SM artists, but also provides various kinds of experiences!

Tickets are available via YES24, official SMTOWN website, and on-site as well.#SMTOWN #SMTOWNMUSEUM pic.twitter.com/2qiwFbatoy

— SMTOWN GLOBAL (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) 4 de mayo de 2018