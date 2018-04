K-Pop: BTS nos deja al borde de emociones con Euphoria, su nuevo cortometraje

bighit released the highlight reels "起承轉结" but the first mini album came and it started of with "承".. now it all makes sense. we're getting 4 mini albums



起; WONDER (intro: euphoria)

承; HER (intro: serendipity)

轉; TEAR (intro: singularity)

结; ANSWER (intro: epiphany)

— pau (@B70613) 3 de diciembre de 2017