K-Pop: Amber, miembro de f(x), tiene nueva música

Lyrics of "Closed Doors" from my Rogue Rouge mixtape! You guys can get the info on my Soundcloud as well and download dis shizz FO FREEEEE!https://t.co/TWALTFAKwm



and da moosic video!https://t.co/S3o3h8d1UU#roguerougemixtape pic.twitter.com/TK8dYK54Ri

— Amber J. Liu 刘逸云 (@llama_ajol) 15 de abril de 2018