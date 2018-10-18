Justin Bieber y Hailey aún están planeando su gran boda
Hace apenas un par de semanas, la pareja formada por Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin, contrajo nupcias, en la ciudad de Nueva York, suceso que mantuvieron muy en sigilo. Sin embargo, los medios, fans y seguidores no han dejado de cuestionarse ¿si habrá o no ceremonia religiosa?
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Justin aclara que si habrá ceremonia religiosa
Aunque la boda del cantante canadiense y la modelo Heiley, fue un hecho secreto y el cual, solo unas cuantas personas sabían de su certeza y veracidad. No fue hasta ahora, que el intérprete confirmó de propia voz, que ya estaba casado.
El cantante aseguró a un fan con quien coincidió en un restaurante, que Hailey y él ya están casados, aunque eso no implica que no vayan a organizar pronto una ceremonia religiosa.
"Les dije que no sabía si felicitarlos o no, y entonces les pregunté directamente si estaban casados. Justin dijo: 'Sí, estamos casados'. También comentó que habían tenido sus altibajos, como cualquier otra pareja, y que él venía con un pasado emocional importante. Comentó que Hailey era un ángel por apoyarlo en todo momento, pero ella se limitó a poner los ojos en blanco cuando lo escuchó", aseguró el admirador.
Por otro lado, fue la misma Hailey quien en su momento recurrió a su cuenta de Twitter par aclarar todas las especulaciones con respecto a su estado civil, asegurando que aún no está casada.
Pues bien, la respuesta a este misterio, si es cierto o no su matrimonio, podría ser mas sencilla de lo que pensamos, incluso si la pareja se hubiera casado por lo civil, puede que ellos aún no se consideren un matrimonio como tal hasta que tenga lugar la ceremonia religiosa en la que intercambiarán sus votos.
Seguiremos muy pendientes de esta joven pareja, ya que hasta el momento nos han mantenido en suspenso absoluto con el tema de su matrimonio.
Comentarios