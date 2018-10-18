Secciones
Justin Bieber y Hailey aún están planeando su gran boda
Espectáculos

Justin Bieber y Hailey aún están planeando su gran boda

El famoso intérprete ha dejado claro, que aunque ya están casados Hailey y él, aún falta la gran ceremonia

por laverdad

Justin Bieber y Hailey aún están planeando su gran boda

Hace apenas un par de semanas, la pareja formada por Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin, contrajo nupcias, en la ciudad de Nueva York, suceso que mantuvieron muy en sigilo. Sin embargo, los medios, fans y seguidores no han dejado de cuestionarse ¿si habrá o no ceremonia religiosa?

 

Justin aclara que si habrá ceremonia religiosa

Aunque la boda del cantante canadiense y la modelo Heiley, fue un hecho secreto y el cual, solo unas cuantas personas sabían de su certeza y veracidad. No fue hasta ahora, que el intérprete confirmó de propia voz, que ya estaba casado. 

El cantante aseguró a un fan con quien coincidió en un restaurante, que Hailey y él ya están casados, aunque eso no implica que no vayan a organizar pronto una ceremonia religiosa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CUTENESS OVERLOAD

Una publicación compartida de Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el

 

"Les dije que no sabía si felicitarlos o no, y entonces les pregunté directamente si estaban casados. Justin dijo: 'Sí, estamos casados'. También comentó que habían tenido sus altibajos, como cualquier otra pareja, y que él venía con un pasado emocional importante. Comentó que Hailey era un ángel por apoyarlo en todo momento, pero ella se limitó a poner los ojos en blanco cuando lo escuchó", aseguró el admirador.

Por otro lado, fue la misma Hailey quien en su momento recurrió a su cuenta de Twitter par aclarar todas las especulaciones con respecto a su estado civil, asegurando que aún no está casada.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@voguemexico #SeptemberIssue shot by @bjorniooss ��

Una publicación compartida de Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) el

 

Pues bien, la respuesta a este misterio, si es cierto o no su matrimonio, podría ser mas sencilla de lo que pensamos, incluso si la pareja se hubiera casado por lo civil, puede que ellos aún no se consideren un matrimonio como tal hasta que tenga lugar la ceremonia religiosa en la que intercambiarán sus votos.

Seguiremos muy pendientes de esta joven pareja, ya que hasta el momento nos han mantenido en suspenso absoluto con el tema de su matrimonio.

Temas

Comentarios

Te puede interesar