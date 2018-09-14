Secciones
Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin ¡ya están casados!

El famoso cantante Justin Bieber de 24 años y la modelo Hailey Baldwin, de 21 fueron vistos en una corte donde se entregan licencias de matrimonio el pasado jueves.

por IrvingAlvarez

El cantante pop Justin Bieber y su novia, la modelo Hailey Baldwin aparentemente se casaron este jueves en una corte en la ciudad de New York.

De acuerdo con fuentes de TMZ la joven pareja fue vista entrando a una corte donde otorgan licencias de matrimonios en la ciudad de Nueva York, lo que hace pensar que se casaron.

Según fuentes cercanas a la pareja, aseguraron que la pareja decidió casarse en secreto sin realizar tanto escándalo, ya que se casaron por amor y aunque aun hay planes para la boda por la iglesia, no tienen interés en una boda de grandes dimensiones llena de celebridades, pues prefieren mantener las cosas tranquilas y casarse rodeados de amigos cercanos y familiares.

La decisión del cantante sorprendió a todos ya que se caso con la modelo a poco tiempo de iniciar su relación.

La pareja se comprometió recientemente el pasado mes de julio:

 

 

 

