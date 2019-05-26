Justin Bieber sube foto MONTANDOSE a su esposa
El cantante canadiense vuelve a demostrar el amor que le tiene a Hailey Bieber, con una foto muy comprometedora.
Justin Bieber es uno de los cantantes más amados, sobre todo por las jóvenes, quienes lo siguen desde que inició su carrera a temprana edad.
La vida romántica de Justin Bieber siempre ha estado en la polémica, pues su relación con Selena Gómez fue tan fuerte, que en la actualidad algunos fanáticos aún desean que Bieber regrese con ella.
Justin Bieber se casó recientemente, y aunque ha habido altibajos en su relación, ha demostrado que verdaderamente ama a su esposa.
Este domingo 26 de mayo, Justin Bieber subió un par de fotografías en las que se le ve muy cariñoso con Hailey Bieber, en una incluso la está "montando" en el sofá, es decir, está encima de ella.
La fotografía compartida a través de Instagram enterneció a sus seguidores, pues a tan solo un par de horas de publicarse, ya contaba con más de 2 millones de likes, y comentarios de sus seguidores que reconocían la linda pareja que forman.
“Nuevo apodo para ella todos los días, hoy ella es mi goo goo”
Justin Bieber sigue siendo uno de los artistas más seguidos en Instagram, pues cuenta con más de 113 millones de seguidores en la mencionada red social.
Según se rumora, Justin Bieber está trabajando en su estudio de grabación, por lo que podría un nuevo sencillo estar cerca, a pesar de que Bieber había anunciado que se alejaría un tiempo de los escenarios.
Aunque la semana pasada estrenó una colaboración con Ed Sheeran, la cual te dejamos aquí abajo por si no lo has visto
No cabe duda que Justin Bieber está enamorado, y aunque en diferentes ocasiones ha reiterado que Selena Gómez es alguien importante para él, ha pasado la página, y se encuentra feliz en su relación.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
