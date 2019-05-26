Secciones
Justin Bieber sube foto MONTANDOSE a su esposa
Espectáculos

Justin Bieber sube foto MONTANDOSE a su esposa

El cantante canadiense vuelve a demostrar el amor que le tiene a Hailey Bieber, con una foto muy comprometedora.

por LaVerdad

Justin Bieber sube foto MONTANDOSE a su esposa

Justin Bieber sube foto MONTANDOSE a su esposa

Justin Bieber es uno de los cantantes más amados, sobre todo por las jóvenes, quienes lo siguen desde que inició su carrera a temprana edad.

La vida romántica de Justin Bieber siempre ha estado en la polémica, pues su relación con Selena Gómez fue tan fuerte, que en la actualidad algunos fanáticos aún desean que Bieber regrese con ella.

Justin Bieber se casó recientemente, y aunque ha habido altibajos en su relación, ha demostrado que verdaderamente ama a su esposa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka ..

Una publicación compartida por Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el

Este domingo 26 de mayo, Justin Bieber subió un par de fotografías en las que se le ve muy cariñoso con Hailey Bieber, en una incluso la está "montando" en el sofá, es decir, está encima de ella.

La fotografía compartida a través de Instagram enterneció a sus seguidores, pues a tan solo un par de horas de publicarse, ya contaba con más de 2 millones de likes, y comentarios de sus seguidores que reconocían la linda pareja que forman.

“Nuevo apodo para ella todos los días, hoy ella es mi goo goo”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo ❤️

Una publicación compartida por Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el

Te puede interesar:

Famoso conductor regresa a TV Azteca por lo mal que lo trataron en Televisa

Justin Bieber sigue siendo uno de los artistas más seguidos en Instagram, pues cuenta con más de 113 millones de seguidores en la mencionada red social.

Según se rumora, Justin Bieber está trabajando en su estudio de grabación, por lo que podría un nuevo sencillo estar cerca, a pesar de que Bieber había anunciado que se alejaría un tiempo de los escenarios.

Aunque la semana pasada estrenó una colaboración con Ed Sheeran, la cual te dejamos aquí abajo por si no lo has visto

No cabe duda que Justin Bieber está enamorado, y aunque en diferentes ocasiones ha reiterado que Selena Gómez es alguien importante para él, ha pasado la página, y se encuentra feliz en su relación.

Temas

Comentarios

Lee También

Te puede interesar