Justin Bieber le escribe emotivo mensaje a su futura esposa

Mediante una publicación en Instagram, el cantante le dedicó lo que pareciera una emotiva carta de amor a la modelo Hailey Baldwin.

por LaVerdad

A través de su cuenta de Instagram el cantante Justin Bieber le dedicó a su futura esposa Hailey Baldwin, una foto de ellos junto a un extenso mensaje, confirmando así una vez más su compromiso y haciendo una gran promesa de amor.

La pareja que lleva saliendo un mes, hicieron formal su compromiso  el pasado 7 de julio cuando Justin le pidió matrimonio a la modelo en una romántica cena en las Bahamas, en la que él se puso de rodillas para hacer la pregunta a la modelo y ella respondió emocionada que “sí”.

 

En la foto el cantante Justin Bieber escribió:

“Iba a esperar un poco antes de decir algo, pero la información se ha propagado rápido. Escucha, Hailey, simple y llanamente: ¡Me encanta todo de ti! Estoy decidido a pasar mi vida conociendo cada parte de ti, queriéndote con cariño y paciencia.

Prometo encabezar nuestra familia con honor e integridad y dejar que Jesús, a través de su Espíritu Santo, nos guíe en todo lo que hacemos y en cada decisión que tomemos. Mi corazón es completamente tuyo y siempre te pondré por delante en todo. Eres el amor de mi vida, Hailey Baldwin, y no querría pasarla con nadie más", posteó el cantante en Instagram.

 

 

Inmediatamente la foto y el bello mensaje lograron más de ‘10 mil’ me gusta y varios comentarios, así mismo las reacciones por parte de los amigos y la familia de la pareja no se han hecho esperar:

Patrick Schwarzenegger bromeó acerca de si sería elegido como ‘paje’ en su boda antes de felicitarlos, o Ryan Good, quien recomendó a Justin que se dejara crecer de nuevo el bigote, y Jeremy, el padre del cantante escribió: ‘orgulloso es un eufemismo’.

 

 

