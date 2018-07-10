Justin Bieber le escribe emotivo mensaje a su futura esposa
Mediante una publicación en Instagram, el cantante le dedicó lo que pareciera una emotiva carta de amor a la modelo Hailey Baldwin.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram el cantante Justin Bieber le dedicó a su futura esposa Hailey Baldwin, una foto de ellos junto a un extenso mensaje, confirmando así una vez más su compromiso y haciendo una gran promesa de amor.
La pareja que lleva saliendo un mes, hicieron formal su compromiso el pasado 7 de julio cuando Justin le pidió matrimonio a la modelo en una romántica cena en las Bahamas, en la que él se puso de rodillas para hacer la pregunta a la modelo y ella respondió emocionada que “sí”.
7 de julio: Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin en las Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/rz4fZTcLLJ— Bieber Tracker Español (@CelebritrackEsp) 7 de julio de 2018
En la foto el cantante Justin Bieber escribió:
“Iba a esperar un poco antes de decir algo, pero la información se ha propagado rápido. Escucha, Hailey, simple y llanamente: ¡Me encanta todo de ti! Estoy decidido a pasar mi vida conociendo cada parte de ti, queriéndote con cariño y paciencia.
Prometo encabezar nuestra familia con honor e integridad y dejar que Jesús, a través de su Espíritu Santo, nos guíe en todo lo que hacemos y en cada decisión que tomemos. Mi corazón es completamente tuyo y siempre te pondré por delante en todo. Eres el amor de mi vida, Hailey Baldwin, y no querría pasarla con nadie más", posteó el cantante en Instagram.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Inmediatamente la foto y el bello mensaje lograron más de ‘10 mil’ me gusta y varios comentarios, así mismo las reacciones por parte de los amigos y la familia de la pareja no se han hecho esperar:
Patrick Schwarzenegger bromeó acerca de si sería elegido como ‘paje’ en su boda antes de felicitarlos, o Ryan Good, quien recomendó a Justin que se dejara crecer de nuevo el bigote, y Jeremy, el padre del cantante escribió: ‘orgulloso es un eufemismo’.
