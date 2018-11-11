Secciones
Justin Bieber comparte romántica foto destilando amor
Espectáculos

Justin Bieber comparte romántica foto destilando amor

El famoso cantante canadiense, Justin Bieber, pocas veces se ha dejado ver en las redes sociales como en la foto que recientemente compartió en su cuenta personal de Instagram

por laverdad

Justin Bieber comparte romántica foto destilando amor

Hace apenas un par de semanas la pareja de famosos formada por Justin Bieber y la modelo Hailey Baldwin, parecía estar pasando por momentos algo difíciles, después de que la también cantante Selena Gómez ocupara los titulares tras ser ingresada a un nosocomio psiquiátrico debido a un ataque emocional que supuestamente habría afectado al cantante. Sin embargo esto parece haber quedado atrás, pues en la imagen no queda la menor duda de que este par de jóvenes están hechos el uno para el otro.

Así muestra su amor Justin Bieber a su bella esposa Hailey Baldwin

En su cuenta de Instagram, el intérprete compartió una fotografía en la que se les ve totalmente enamorados y para prueba de ello lo constataron con un beso lleno de pasión.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hunny buns punkin

Una publicación compartida de Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el

Te puede interesar: Mhoni Vidente comparte su pack

Todo parece indicar que Justin y Hailey están en la mejor etapa de su relación, y es que apenas hace unos días se fueron de vacaciones a Londres donde tampoco han tenido reparo alguno en demostrarse lo que sienten. Sin embargo, la cereza del pastel fue el delicado tatuaje que se hicieron en el rostro.

Aunque no hay mucha claridad del trazo, Page Six logró capturar un fragmento del rostro de Justin donde apenas se nota un dibujo sobre su ceja.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just a couple of stratty boys

Una publicación compartida de Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el

Aunque su enlace civil matrimonial, al parecer, ya se llevó acabo hace un par de semanas, seguiremos esperando su unión religiosa y la suntuosa celebración que esta joven pareja pueda ofrecer con objeto de ese gran día.

Temas

Comentarios

Te puede interesar