Justin Bieber comparte romántica foto destilando amor
El famoso cantante canadiense, Justin Bieber, pocas veces se ha dejado ver en las redes sociales como en la foto que recientemente compartió en su cuenta personal de Instagram
Hace apenas un par de semanas la pareja de famosos formada por Justin Bieber y la modelo Hailey Baldwin, parecía estar pasando por momentos algo difíciles, después de que la también cantante Selena Gómez ocupara los titulares tras ser ingresada a un nosocomio psiquiátrico debido a un ataque emocional que supuestamente habría afectado al cantante. Sin embargo esto parece haber quedado atrás, pues en la imagen no queda la menor duda de que este par de jóvenes están hechos el uno para el otro.
Así muestra su amor Justin Bieber a su bella esposa Hailey Baldwin
En su cuenta de Instagram, el intérprete compartió una fotografía en la que se les ve totalmente enamorados y para prueba de ello lo constataron con un beso lleno de pasión.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Todo parece indicar que Justin y Hailey están en la mejor etapa de su relación, y es que apenas hace unos días se fueron de vacaciones a Londres donde tampoco han tenido reparo alguno en demostrarse lo que sienten. Sin embargo, la cereza del pastel fue el delicado tatuaje que se hicieron en el rostro.
Aunque no hay mucha claridad del trazo, Page Six logró capturar un fragmento del rostro de Justin donde apenas se nota un dibujo sobre su ceja.
Aunque su enlace civil matrimonial, al parecer, ya se llevó acabo hace un par de semanas, seguiremos esperando su unión religiosa y la suntuosa celebración que esta joven pareja pueda ofrecer con objeto de ese gran día.
