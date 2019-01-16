Justin Beber y Hailey Baldwin ya tienen fecha para la boda religiosa
El cantante Justin Beber y la modelo Hailey Baldwin se encuentran afinando detalles para la tan esperada boda religiosa.
El cantante Justin Beber y la modelo Hailey Baldwin, se han convertido en la pareja más famosa de los últimos tiempos, y es que en meses anteriores el cantante canadiense sorprendió a sus fanáticos al anunciar que casó por lo civil.
Por medio de sus redes sociales, la pareja se muestra más feliz que nunca, es por ello que se encuentran afinando los últimos detalles para la boda religiosa.
La tan esperada ceremonia de ensueño se espera sea el próximo 28 de febrero, esto de acuerdo a que la pareja conformada por Justin Beber y Hailey Baldwin envió a sus familiales y amigos un mensaje con la frase "Agenda la fecha" (Save the Date) para el día en que contraerán nupcias.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
De acuerdo a lo publicado por la fuente Page Six, la modelo y el cantante se encuentran en los preparativos de su boda por la iglesia, por lo que los bailarines están en los ensayos y el DJ personal de Justin Beber será el encargado de poner el ambiente con la selección de música.
Cabe recordar que Justin Beber y Hailey Baldwin están legalmente casados desde el pasado mes de septiembre ente un juzgado de Nueva Yorkm, donde oficializaron su compromiso.
