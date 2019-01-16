Secciones
Justin Beber y Hailey Baldwin ya tienen fecha para la boda religiosa
El cantante Justin Beber y la modelo Hailey Baldwin se encuentran afinando detalles para la tan esperada boda religiosa.

El cantante Justin Beber y la modelo Hailey Baldwin, se han convertido en la pareja más famosa de los últimos tiempos, y es que en meses anteriores el cantante canadiense sorprendió a sus fanáticos al anunciar que casó por lo civil.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Por medio de sus redes sociales, la pareja se muestra más feliz que nunca, es por ello que se encuentran afinando los últimos detalles para la boda religiosa.

La tan esperada ceremonia de ensueño se espera sea el próximo 28 de febrero, esto de acuerdo a que la pareja conformada por Justin Beber y Hailey Baldwin envió a sus familiales y amigos un mensaje con la frase "Agenda la fecha" (Save the Date) para el día en que contraerán nupcias.

De acuerdo a lo publicado por la fuente Page Six, la modelo y el cantante se encuentran en los preparativos de su boda por la iglesia, por lo que los bailarines están en los ensayos y el DJ personal de Justin Beber será el encargado de poner el ambiente con la selección de música.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cabe recordar que Justin Beber y Hailey Baldwin están legalmente casados desde el pasado mes de septiembre ente un juzgado de Nueva Yorkm, donde oficializaron su compromiso.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

