Justice League: Fans demuestran apoyo a Ray Fisher durante disputa con Warner
Justice League: Fans crean #IStandWithRayFisher a medida que continúa la controversia del actor con Warner Bros.

La disputa entre Ray Fisher y Warner Brothers se está transformando lentamente en una guerra total ante los ojos de los fans de DC y Cyborg.

El viernes por la tarde, la estrella de Justice League tuiteó que el presidente de DC Films, Walter Hamada, lo llamó para preguntarle si "dejaría en paz" a Geoff Johns respecto a su caso contra el escritor por una supuesta conducta inapropiada durante la producción de la mencionada película.

A cambio, dice Ray Fisher, Hamada aseguró que el estudio arrojaría por "debajo del autobús" y voluntariamente a Joss Whedon y Jon Berg. Horas más tarde, Warner Brothers emitió una declaración propia, sugiriendo que el actor que dio vida a Cyborg no estaba cooperando con la investigación que el estudio inició en su nombre por las acusaciones de abuso.

Ray Fisher fue elegido para interpretar a Cyborg en el DCEU en 2014
Ray Fisher acusó a la producción de "Justice League" de abusos durante rodaje

Desde que salió a la luz la declaración de Warner, Ray Fisher ha publicado un correo electrónico que envió el 26 de agosto, en el que dice que se reunió con el investigador del estudio, pero pidió representación legal antes de seguir adelante con el caso.

"Gracias a todos por el apoyo y por ver a través de @wbpictures un intento desesperado y disperso de desacreditarme para seguir protegiendo a los que están en el poder", tuiteó Fisher el sábado. "Me reuní con el investigador a través de Zoom el 26 de agosto".

Fans apoyan a Ray Fisher durante controversia

Los fanáticos de Ray Fisher y Justice League instantáneamente entraron en acción para respaldar al actor de 32 años de edad.

De hecho, el hashtag #IStandWithFisher ha sido tendencia durante todo el sábado por la tarde como uno de los temas más populares en Twitter con cientos de publicaciones demostrando el apoyo al actor por departe de los fans de DC.

