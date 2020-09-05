Justice League: Fans demuestran apoyo a Ray Fisher durante disputa con Warner
Justice League: Fans crean #IStandWithRayFisher a medida que continúa la controversia del actor con Warner Bros.
La disputa entre Ray Fisher y Warner Brothers se está transformando lentamente en una guerra total ante los ojos de los fans de DC y Cyborg.
El viernes por la tarde, la estrella de Justice League tuiteó que el presidente de DC Films, Walter Hamada, lo llamó para preguntarle si "dejaría en paz" a Geoff Johns respecto a su caso contra el escritor por una supuesta conducta inapropiada durante la producción de la mencionada película.
A cambio, dice Ray Fisher, Hamada aseguró que el estudio arrojaría por "debajo del autobús" y voluntariamente a Joss Whedon y Jon Berg. Horas más tarde, Warner Brothers emitió una declaración propia, sugiriendo que el actor que dio vida a Cyborg no estaba cooperando con la investigación que el estudio inició en su nombre por las acusaciones de abuso.
Desde que salió a la luz la declaración de Warner, Ray Fisher ha publicado un correo electrónico que envió el 26 de agosto, en el que dice que se reunió con el investigador del estudio, pero pidió representación legal antes de seguir adelante con el caso.
"Gracias a todos por el apoyo y por ver a través de @wbpictures un intento desesperado y disperso de desacreditarme para seguir protegiendo a los que están en el poder", tuiteó Fisher el sábado. "Me reuní con el investigador a través de Zoom el 26 de agosto".
Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power.— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020
I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after:
1/2 pic.twitter.com/TWTHv68G9Q
Fans apoyan a Ray Fisher durante controversia
Los fanáticos de Ray Fisher y Justice League instantáneamente entraron en acción para respaldar al actor de 32 años de edad.
De hecho, el hashtag #IStandWithFisher ha sido tendencia durante todo el sábado por la tarde como uno de los temas más populares en Twitter con cientos de publicaciones demostrando el apoyo al actor por departe de los fans de DC.
Something deeply affected @ray8fisher while on set in 2017. If you’ve ever seen the heart that pours from Ray in his conversations with fans, you know he means what he says, and what he says shouldn’t be taken lightly. I support Ray being heard. #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/4YFKZsk64J— Tim Yoko, AP (@Allenfire) September 5, 2020
Ray Fisher is bigger than Cyborg. But this idea that he doesn’t have enough clout or pull in Hollywood to have creative input is WILD to me. How does anyone “make it” if their big break is objectively sabotaged by the same studio that gave them a break? #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/MlZGUJNwZX— TheNiceCast (@TheNiceCast_) September 5, 2020
WB is pushing an extremely problematic narrative that a young black man is uncooperative and hard to work with. They are damaging his name an career.— wondermeg. (@ya_girlmeg) September 5, 2020
If you support this narrative you are part of the issue. All we want is for WB to hold 3 men responsible.#IStandWithRayFisher
Accountability > Entertainment— Zayyan Farooqi (@ZayyanFarooqi) September 5, 2020
WB’s statement was desperate and shallow and was pulling on straws in an attempt to discredit and silence an actor of color willing to put his career on the line share the truth.
The truth won’t be silenced#IStandWithRayFisher https://t.co/olTQycni6g
