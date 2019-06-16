Secciones
JuanPa Zurita enloquece a fans posando junto a Spider-Man (FOTO)
JuanPa Zurita publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una serie de fotografías junto al famoso actor Andrew Garfield, quien le dio vida a Spider-Man.

por IrvingAlvarez

JuanPa Zurita es uno de los youtubers mexicanos más exitosos del momento, pues el joven influencer e ha colocado como uno de los favoritos de las redes, y eso puede comprobarse con sus casi 22 millones de seguidores en Instagram.

Dada su fama como celebridad de internet es muy común que conviva con todo tipo de famosos, en los que destacan estrellas de cine y cantantes de diferentes tipos de música.

Ahora, JuanPa Zurita enloqueció a todos sus fanáticos con una de sus ultimas publicaciones, donde presumió la gran amistad que tiene con un famoso actor que le dio vida a uno de los superhéroes mas famosos del mundo .

¿Con quien apareció JuanPa Zurita?

El famoso influencer recientemente causó furor con su ultimo pryecto, ya que formo parte de una miniserie del universo de “Black Mirror” una de las series más exitosas de la plataforma de streaming netflix.

En esta miniserie también compartió la pantalla con su amiga y compañera influencer Lele Pons, aunque su ultima fotografía con la ex estrella de Marvel sin duda alguna rebasó los limites, pues fue nada mas y nada menos que Spider-Man.

Te puede interesar: Lele Pons y JuanPa Zurita serán los nuevos protagonistas de Black Mirror (VIDEO)

“De vez en cuando, todos experimentamos "uno de esos días" que desencadena algo en ti. He estado actuando durante los últimos tres años como uno de mis objetivos a largo plazo. Trabajar con Andrew Garfield fue absolutamente increíble”.

Este fue parte del mensaje que JuanPa Zurita publicó en su cuenta de Instagram con una serie de fotografías junto al famoso actor, pues aparentemente compartirán la pantalla grande en una película muy pronto.

La cinta en la que JuanPa Zurita participará con el famoso actor tendrá como titulo “mainstream” y llegara a las pantallas en el año 2020, aunque por el momento aun no se sabe la trama exacta de esta cinta, pero ya es esperada por sus fanáticos.

Aquí te dejamos las fotos:

 

