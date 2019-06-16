JuanPa Zurita enloquece a fans posando junto a Spider-Man (FOTO)
JuanPa Zurita publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una serie de fotografías junto al famoso actor Andrew Garfield, quien le dio vida a Spider-Man , pues aparentemente compartirán la pantalla grande en una película muy pronto.
JuanPa Zurita es uno de los youtubers mexicanos más exitosos del momento, pues el joven influencer e ha colocado como uno de los favoritos de las redes, y eso puede comprobarse con sus casi 22 millones de seguidores en Instagram.
Spider-Juan �� (SWIPE) • I’ve always been a huge marvel fan, and in my last day of my trip to NYC this idea just hit me. Peter Parker is from Queens so I thought why not look for a legit costume and give it a try. It was my last day there and the sun was setting, we found the costume but the two boots were broken, either way we got it and pinned them in the back ��. This picture was taken literally outside the costume store because we were running out of light, we were extremely lucky we had the Empire State and the classic NYC smoke. I’d say the best part of this experience was seeing the kids reactions (picture 3). They legit thought I was him ������, and it was the best sensation ever. I even changed my voice and said “Yes, I’m friendly neighborhood Spiderman”. For a second I actually believed I was him, and for someone who was been reading comics since I have memories, made this day one of my favorites ever. But you know... With great power comes great responsibility ��. Tag a marvel fan ⬇️ • By the legend @care_much
Dada su fama como celebridad de internet es muy común que conviva con todo tipo de famosos, en los que destacan estrellas de cine y cantantes de diferentes tipos de música.
Ahora, JuanPa Zurita enloqueció a todos sus fanáticos con una de sus ultimas publicaciones, donde presumió la gran amistad que tiene con un famoso actor que le dio vida a uno de los superhéroes mas famosos del mundo .
¿Con quien apareció JuanPa Zurita?
El famoso influencer recientemente causó furor con su ultimo pryecto, ya que formo parte de una miniserie del universo de “Black Mirror” una de las series más exitosas de la plataforma de streaming netflix.
En esta miniserie también compartió la pantalla con su amiga y compañera influencer Lele Pons, aunque su ultima fotografía con la ex estrella de Marvel sin duda alguna rebasó los limites, pues fue nada mas y nada menos que Spider-Man.
“De vez en cuando, todos experimentamos "uno de esos días" que desencadena algo en ti. He estado actuando durante los últimos tres años como uno de mis objetivos a largo plazo. Trabajar con Andrew Garfield fue absolutamente increíble”.
Este fue parte del mensaje que JuanPa Zurita publicó en su cuenta de Instagram con una serie de fotografías junto al famoso actor, pues aparentemente compartirán la pantalla grande en una película muy pronto.
La cinta en la que JuanPa Zurita participará con el famoso actor tendrá como titulo “mainstream” y llegara a las pantallas en el año 2020, aunque por el momento aun no se sabe la trama exacta de esta cinta, pero ya es esperada por sus fanáticos.
Every now and then we all experience “one of those days” that triggers something in you. I’ve been pursuing acting for the last three years as one of my long term goals. Working with Andrew Garfield was absolutely amazing ( I would say more but trying to keep it cool). Beyond trying to not show that I’m a massive fan in the scene, it was just crazy seeing him in his element, how committed and fully “in there” he is with his character. So present and flowing with his role, not really “thinking”. It was very very inspiring. After a couple takes the director @mastergia let us really make the scene “ours” and improv around it too. Having that trust on set from her and Andrew was incredible. And the scene itself was a dream come true. Very motivated by all of this. Thank you a Andrew! You are a beast!!! And thank you Gia for trusting me! I shall continue to pursue acting one step at a time. Movie coming soon ����
