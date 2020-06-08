John Boyega agradece el apoyo de Black Lives Matter
El actor de Star Wars responde en su cuenta de Instagram luego de su apasionado discurso en una manifestación antirracista en Londres la semana pasada
El actor de Star Wars John Boyega ha expresado su agradecimiento por el "amor y apoyo" que recibió después de su intervención que se viralizó por todo el mundo en las protestas de Black Lives Matter la semana pasada en Londres donde fue aclamado como “héroe”.
En una publicación, Boyega escribió: "Este es un momento intenso para nuestra comunidad, y lo más importante para nosotros es mantener el impulso y no perder de vista lo importante que es buscar soluciones y compromisos a largo plazo, para por el bien de nuestra generación y la próxima ".
Boyega ganó grandes elogios después de su discurso improvisado en un mitin de Black Lives Matter en Londres el 3 de junio en apoyo de las protestas generalizadas en los Estados Unidos por el asesinato de George Floyd. "Las vidas negras siempre han importado", dijo Boyega en su discurso. “Siempre hemos sido importantes. Siempre hemos querido decir algo. Siempre hemos tenido éxito independientemente. Y ahora es el momento. No estoy esperando ".
I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things. This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next. Our individual pursuits of success and belonging remain, but now more than ever, it’s important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together. I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind. I know you’re all thinking, what’s next? Where do we go from here? Because I’m thinking the same shit! Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of birthing ideas that are sustainable and tangible. Let’s increase our knowledge! I’m excited to see an awakening happening in all of us! I’ll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what. Nonetheless, one man can’t do it alone - I need you, and we need each other! We need everyone, across industry’s, soci-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change. Before the pandemic hit, I visited a few schools in Southwark, to share my journey and to truly understand the minds and needs of our next generation. It was eye opening and inspiring to say the least, and I look forward to continuing this work, and contributing more, once it is safe to do so. I urge the black men of our community, my peers, to do the same. Connecting with our kids and motivating them towards a future that is stronger and brighter, is urgent, and necessary. In the meantime, let’s work on clearing the runway for them, so they can take off, and fly. Love everyone, and stay safe x
En su publicación en las redes sociales, Boyega agregó: "Sé que todos están pensando, ¿qué sigue? ¿A dónde vamos desde aquí? ¡Porque estoy pensando lo mismo! Están sucediendo conversaciones sobre negocios negros, propiedad y apoyo, y continuaré teniendo estas conversaciones con la plena intención de dar a luz ideas que sean sostenibles y tangibles ".
Boyega también publicó una serie de fotos de visitas previas al cierre de escuelas en el distrito londinense de Southwark, que lo muestran interactuando con alumnos asombrados.
Él escribió: “Conectarse con nuestros hijos y motivarlos hacia un futuro que sea más fuerte y brillante, es urgente y necesario. Mientras tanto, trabajemos para despejar la pista para que puedan despegar y volar ".
La guerra contra el racismo John Boyega, quien dio vida a Finn en la última trilogía de @starwars , se ha convertido en un símbolo de lucha y protesta contra el racismo en Estados Unidos, luego de la ola de manifestaciones que la muerte de George Floyd ha desatado. El actor protagonizó un encendido discurso en la noche del miércoles desde el londinense parque de Hyde Park, sin embargo, no es la primera vez que el famoso arremete contra el racismo sistémico en Estados Unidos. Hace unos días, desde sus redes sociales, atacó a los « racistas blancos». Un posicionamiento político que le ha llevado a decir que no sabe si tendrá «una carrera despúes de esto». El mensaje que compartió en su perfil concluía con la frase: "Podemos unirnos para hacer que este sea un mundo mejor»
