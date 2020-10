Jimin cautiva por su presentación en el BTS MOTS ON: E Concert

'JIMINS' is trending at #9 worldwide during #MapOfTheSoulOne_D1



He is also trending in:

▪ United States

▪ United Kingdom

▪ Philippines

▪ Malaysia

▪ Australia



FILTER NEXT is trending in the United States!!!#MapOfTheSoulONE #MOTSONE_D1#JIMIN #지민 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/jDehUZrGkR