Jennifer López revela un gran secreto de su relación

Congratulations on another great postseason to @arod and the whole @foxsports crew @kevburkhardt @thebighurt @davidortiz @bshah04 Awesome season!!! So proud of you baby ♥️⚾️ Next time Big Papi wears pinstripes!!! #worldseries2018

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 28, 2018 at 10:48pm PDT