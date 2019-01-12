Jennifer Lopez presume sexy figura con ajustados leggins (FOTO)
La sensual cantante y actriz Jennifer Lopez, cautivó a sus seguidores al mostrar su bella figura luciendo unos ajustados leggins.
Jennifer Lopez es una de las celebridades más buscadas en redes sociales y recientemente la cantante, compartió una instantánea mostrando sus encantos con unos entallados leggins.
En dicha imagen Jennifer Lopez presume su espectacular cuerpo, la famosa desde hace unos meses ha cuidado su figura, realizando diversas rutinas de ejercicios y teniendo una vida saludable, aunque no siempre los realiza sola, ya que su novio Alex Rodríguez asiste con ella al gimnasio.
Jennifer Lopez de 49 años mencionó: “Año nuevo, nuevas metas! Siempre me preguntan cómo hago para mantenerme motivada y enfocada en mis metas … ¡El nuevo equipo de entrenamiento siempre funciona para mí! @NiyamaSol, mira en mi historia. #NiyamaSol #JLoxNiyamaSol“.
#LIMITLESS VIDEO OUT NOW I’ve been getting a lot of questions about the video... so here is what I wanted to say with it... There is a little girl or boy inside all of us who’s always there no matter how old we are and that little person is the one who’s always fighting and getting back up and helping us thru every moment. The one we need to protect but also keeps us optimistic and full of hope...The hill symbolized life itself and how when you’re born a woman from the get it’s an uphill battle it’s a struggle. At the beginning of the video I am standing there and there is a change in the weather and the lil girl in me is chasing after one of the leaves ��... the storm gets more intense...the girls in the RED hallway represent the women of today...a strong army of women on fire (red �� and tights) who are actually creating this storm!! This storm of change which eventually reaches all the way to the ocean �� changing the world... they have realized their power, drawing on one another’s strength and removing a suit that doesn’t quite fit, revealing that they are stronger, more beautiful and more unstoppable together in unison and in their own skin...at the end of the video we find that what our girl was chasing all along, what she was searching for was always there inside of her. It was the realization that she and all the limitless power she could ever need is right there in her. Always was. Always will be... #limiltess #theonlythingstoppingyouisyou #SECONDACT
De inmediato la sexy fotografía donde deja al descubierto la retaguardia de Jennifer Lopez, hasta el momento cuenta con más de un millón de likes y miles de comentarios de los internautas.
La sensual cantante este año cumplirá 50 y tal parece que a pesar de la edad que tiene, posee una figura envidiable y así lo ha demostrado por las candentes publicaciones que realiza en Instagram.
La intérprete de “El anillo” cuenta con más de 85 millones de seguidores en su cuenta personal de Instagram, siendo una de las famosas más populares del momento.
Cabe mencionar que Jennifer Lopez estuvo realizando la promoción de su nueva película “Second Act”, la comedia romántica se ha estrenado este fin de semana en todos los cines de México.
Jennifer Lopez en cada evento que asiste logra robarse la atención de las cámaras y es que durante la promoción de la reciente película, la artista deslumbró con su espectacular vestido.
