Jennifer López luce unos leggins que muchas mujeres desean tener
La actriz, modelo y cantante Jennifer López ha sido una inspiración para mucha féminas a nivel mundial, ya que además de su talento es un gusto a seguir si nos referimos a los atuendos que JLO utiliza.
2️⃣ days till #vmas...this was the first video and single off my album “This Is Me...Then”. It was probably my most personal album ever...and honestly my favorite album I’ve done so far...I just loved the sound of it and the sentiments...At that time I truly realized that being an artist meant you have to be vulnerable and bare your heart and soul...it takes courage to do that...to really show who you are at any given moment in time...and this was me then... completely. And one of the things that was important for me to remind everyone of in that moment was who I am and who I will always be...don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got I’m still I’m still...JENNY FROM THE BLOCK. #nomatterwhereIgoIknowwhereIcamefrom #VMAs #videovanguard #thisismenow #humbledandgrateful
No solo la ropa formal es centro de inspiración, también la ropa deportiva atrae las miradas de mucho, como por ejemplo unos leggins que la cantante lució en su cuenta de Instagram dejando en evidencia que todavía conserva su sorprendente silueta.
I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere...LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love...Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! �� SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT ��: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol
Ella a sus 49 años de edad impactó a más de 78.5 millones de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, en el cual demuestra que a su edad no hay imposibles para vestir y lucir bien, motivando a muchas mujeres a lograr sus objetivos si es que desean tener un cuerpo atlético.
Los coloridos leggins con los que apareció en esta ocasión, dejaron enamoradas a muchísimas de sus seguidoras, ya que parecen ser muy cómodos y su diseño es totalmente encantador, donde Jennifer no perdió su lado sexy.
