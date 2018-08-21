Secciones
Jennifer López luce unos leggins que muchas mujeres desean tener
Jennifer López llama la atención en Instagram con unos leggins que ella luce "varias mujeres desean tenerlo"

La actriz, modelo y cantante Jennifer López ha sido una inspiración para mucha féminas a nivel mundial, ya que además de su talento es un gusto a seguir si nos referimos a los atuendos que JLO utiliza.

No solo la ropa formal es centro de inspiración, también la ropa deportiva atrae las miradas de mucho, como por ejemplo unos leggins que la cantante lució en su cuenta de Instagram dejando en evidencia que todavía conserva su sorprendente silueta.

Ella a sus 49 años de edad impactó a más de 78.5 millones de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, en el cual demuestra que a su edad no hay imposibles para vestir y lucir bien, motivando a muchas mujeres a lograr sus objetivos si es que desean tener un cuerpo atlético.

 

Island vibezzz... �� #vacaciones

Una publicación compartida por Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el

Los coloridos leggins con los que apareció en esta ocasión, dejaron enamoradas a muchísimas de sus seguidoras, ya que parecen ser muy cómodos y su diseño es totalmente encantador, donde Jennifer no perdió su lado sexy.

 

 

