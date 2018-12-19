Jennifer López está de luto: llora la muerte de un ser querido (FOTO)
Jennifer López compartió con sus fans la triste noticia de la muerte de uno de sus seres más allegados; Oribe Canales, famoso maquillista de las estrellas.
La famosa cantante Jennifer López es conocida por su sensual figura, además de su gran talento el escenario en el que se caracteriza por sus extravagantes atuendos y maquillaje, cosa que al parecer ya no será lo mismo, pues la cantante se encuentra devastada por la muerte de una persona muy cercana a ella.
¿Quién es la persona fallecida?
Se trata de Oribe Canales, o mejor conocido por “Oribe” un famoso asesor de imagen y maquillista de las estrellas, quien tuvo el placer de trabajar para una gran cantidad de celebridades, pero su preferida siempre fue la famosa JLo.
El artista falleció hace unos días a causa de una complicación por el cáncer que padecía, abandonando este mundo a los 62 años. JLo informó a sus millones de seguidores en instagram mediante una fotografía, en donde expresó su dolor y se despidió de su gran amigo.
“Pude compartir con Oribe a mi lado cada jornada de trabajo. Nos enamoramos mutuamente. Viajamos por el mundo juntos y, al lado de Scott Barnes, me ayudó a convertirme en JLo. Fue un momento mágico y agotador, cuando me cansaba me decía: ‘Tú vas a salir y ser bella y fabulosa porque ese es tu trabajo’”
When I was 16 I was fascinated with Vogue magazine I would ride on the train and look at all the images of the supermodels and I was obsessed with the hair!! When I saw an image I loved I would check who did it and it was always someone named Oribe... Wow... he’s amazing I would think!! Cut to years later I was making my first album. I started working with Benny Medina and he said to me we have to do an album cover shoot who do you want for hair and makeup... honestly I was so new to the industry I knew no one and remembered my time flipping thru those magazines on the 6 and said ummm Oribe and Kevin Aucoin... Benny laughed and said oh OK! The next 10 years I would spend with Oribe by my side in every waking and working moment. We fell in love with each other. We traveled the world together. And along with Scott Barnes they helped me blossom into JLO. It was a magical and exhausting time...And when I was tired he would say to me... “You are gonna get up and go out there and be beautiful and fabulous bc that your job!!” We’d laugh bc that sounded crazy and then we would get to the business of doing our “job” !! He made me love the glam part of things. Bc he loved it so much and saw it as a powerful tool to empower women. He loved beauty and wanted women to feel beautiful and sexy. He loved the messiness and the imperfection and saw how interesting that was. He was a true artist. He made me feel special and beautiful for so long. I could go on and on but I will just say with a heavy heart... Thank you sweet, beautiful man... I will miss you. I love you Oribe... so much... ��#latinolegend #artistextraordinaire #hairgod #familia
Este fue el mensaje con el que “La diva del Bronx” se despidió del maquillista, quien además del pésame de la cantante, recibió nostálgicos mensajes de otras súper estrellas como Miley Cyrus y la famosa cantante mexicana Thalía, a quienes también embelleció en algún momento de su vida.
what they say is true ..... my heart is in a thousand tiny pieces today..... can’t catch my breath ..... oh how I will miss my sweet friend @oribecanales Knowing I can’t call you right now to laugh , to talk hair , to talk life ,to talk shit, makes me shake in disbelief. Wish I could hug you , wish I could smell the familiar scent of when you walked in to a room. I’d do anything to tell you one more time how beautiful you make me feel .... I love you Oribe. & I Always will. ��
Las coincidencias... Ayer precisamente me encontré con estas fotos mientras organizaba folders en mi computadora. Viéndolas recordé la personalidad única de @oribecanales. El día en que lo conocí fui con la intención de cambiar mi look radicalmente y quería cortármelo a los hombros. ¡Su respuesta fue un rotundo NO! “¡Tu cabello es Thalia, es tu trademark!” ¡Eres de las pocas que conozco con ese largo natural!” ¡Jamás me lo corto más de dos dedos! También recordé el día en que me peinó para mi boda. Lo hizo con tanto cuidado y cariño. Ayer mismo pensé ...”cuando vaya a Miami lo voy a visitar”... La vida y sus misterios... justo hoy me entero de que se nos adelantó en el camino. Un genio de la industria de la moda acaba de partir. ¡Gracias por tanto hermoso Oribe! ¡Siempre serás el mejor! ����
