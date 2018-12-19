Jennifer López está de luto: llora la muerte de un ser querido (FOTO)

La famosa cantante Jennifer López es conocida por su sensual figura, además de su gran talento el escenario en el que se caracteriza por sus extravagantes atuendos y maquillaje, cosa que al parecer ya no será lo mismo, pues la cantante se encuentra devastada por la muerte de una persona muy cercana a ella.

Se trata de Oribe Canales, o mejor conocido por “Oribe” un famoso asesor de imagen y maquillista de las estrellas, quien tuvo el placer de trabajar para una gran cantidad de celebridades, pero su preferida siempre fue la famosa JLo.

El artista falleció hace unos días a causa de una complicación por el cáncer que padecía, abandonando este mundo a los 62 años. JLo informó a sus millones de seguidores en instagram mediante una fotografía, en donde expresó su dolor y se despidió de su gran amigo.

Te puede interesar: ¡Impactante! Kim Kardashian muestra su cuerpo desnudo con vestido transparente

“Pude compartir con Oribe a mi lado cada jornada de trabajo. Nos enamoramos mutuamente. Viajamos por el mundo juntos y, al lado de Scott Barnes, me ayudó a convertirme en JLo. Fue un momento mágico y agotador, cuando me cansaba me decía: ‘Tú vas a salir y ser bella y fabulosa porque ese es tu trabajo’”