Janet Jackson publica importante mensaje sobre Black Lives Matter

#BlackLivesMatter#NoJusticeNoPeace



Text “FLOYD” to 55156 for George, Text “ENOUGH” to 55156 for Breonna and Text “JUSTICE” to 55156 for Ahmaud — to demand the officers who killed George Floyd are charged with murder & justice for all lost to police violence. Take action ✊�� pic.twitter.com/atj3Gk0m3E