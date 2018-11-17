Hermano de la fallecida cantante Selena Quintanilla arremete contra Becky G
A.B. Quintanilla hermano de la fallecida cantante Selena, envió un contundente mensaje a la joven artista Becky G, asegurando que ella nunca será como su hermana
La música de Selena Quintanilla seguirá en la memoria de todos sus fieles seguidores, quienes a pesar de su muerte que fue hace muchos, aún continúan escuchando los grandes éxitos de la intérprete de música texana.
Recientemente Becky G compartió un emotivo mensajes a través de su cuenta social de Instagram, revelando que Selena Quintanilla ha sido una gran inspiración para su carrera.
I am not just Becky G, I am your daughter, your niece, your sister, your partner. Us women have dreams that matter and that should be encouraged, nurtured, and supported. I am here because there is an entire generation of women my age & the generations to come that see themselves in me the way I saw pieces of me in the women I looked up to. Selena (@selenaqofficial), Jenifer Lopez (@jlo), & Jenni Rivera (@jennirivera) taught me that just because I was born here & speak English but sing in Spanish doesn’t mean I’m not “Latina Enough”. They taught that just because I found my “Sexy” does not mean I should be ashamed of my body and sexuality. They taught me that freedom of creative expression as a women in the Latin industry through fashion, songs and being our true authentic self is more important than the criticism we have faced for being brave. We as women are so much more than the boxes we are constantly put into. We need to continue pushing & using our platforms to build each other up. I could go into a whole other rant about that but I’ll save that for another time. Many people ask me if I feel a responsibility with my career. The answer is yes. I have always felt the pressures of responsibilities. I used to think that responsibility was to please everyone and be the perfect role model. I then learned that was impossible. Not everyone is going to like me. But I am not for everybody. The real responsibility is to myself. To be a REAL model. To prioritize my happiness the way I would want my little sister to prioritize her happiness instead of trying to be something that she is not because society told her to do so. If I can lead by example, inspire others with just that simple way of being good to myself and following my heart. I’m doing my job. Thank you.
“Nosotras como mujeres somos más que lo que dicen que somos. Tenemos que continuar usando nuestras plataformas para ayudarnos entre nosotras. Siempre he sentido la presión de responsabilidades. La verdadera responsabilidad es conmigo misma, de ser una modelo a seguir de verdad”. Dijo Becky G.
Tras el mensaje de Becky G, el hermano de Selena Quintanilla arremetió contra la joven cantante diciendo que ella "jamas será como su hermana".
En el mensaje que compartió Becky G, mencionaba que Selena. Jennifer Lopez, Jenni Rivera le enseñaron que aunque nació en Estados Unidos también se arriesga a componer música en español.
Aunque dicha publicación esta ba dirigido para empoderar a las mujeres, el hermano de la fallecida cantante Selena Quintanilla, no le pareció lo que escribió Becky G acerca de su hermana.
”Nunca serás como Selena”, “Disfruta tus 15 minutos de fama”. Escribió A. B. Quintanilla.
Luego del comentario de A.B. Quintanilla en contra de Becky G, el famoso había mencionado que su cuenta fue hackeada.
Becky G es una de las cantante latinas más populares del momento, en redes sociales comparte atrevidas imágenes presumiendo su atrevido atuendo, la artista cuenta con mas de 13 millones de seguidores en instagram.
