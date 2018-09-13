Hermano de Ariana Grande envía emotivo mensaje a Mac Miller
Frankie Grande hermano de la cantante Ariana, dedicó un emotivo mensaje en redes sociales tras la muerte del rapero Mac Miller
El hermano de la cantante Ariana Grande, envió un emotivo mensaje en su cuenta social de Instagram al fallecido cantante Mac Miller.
Tras la muerte del rapero Mac Miller ocurrido el pasado 7 de septiembre, tanto los fans del fallecido intérprete como personalidades del medio no podían creer lo sucedido, pues era un joven de apenas 26 años.
Los motivos de la muerte del cantante fue por una sobredosis, ante la noticia su ex novia Ariana Grande no ha realizado algún comentario sobre la pérdida del rapero, solo hace unos días publicó una foto de Mac Miller en blanco y negro en su cuenta social de Instagram.
Sin embargo el hermano de la cantante, Frankie Grande envió un mensaje de despedida al intérprete en redes sociales.
I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them. It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren’t for Malcolm. I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcom would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement... telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding. Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease… many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many many of them are losing. Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other. Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that i may be there for others. This is a difficult road but YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRUDGE IT ALONE. To anyone who needs help, help is there. you just need to have the courage to ask, which I know can be EXTREMELY difficult... but when you do I GUARANTEE support will be there. do not be ashamed if you are losing the battle against addiction, shame feeds the disease, humility defeats it. please ask for help! you are NOT ALONE! I am here... and I will continue to be here... for you... Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober... 453 days and counting... Thank you from the bottom of my heart ���� AA: (212) 870-3400 NA: (818) 773-9999 Suicide Prevention Lifeline: :800-273-9255
‘Estoy más que devastado por la muerte de Malcolm, él fue un buen amigo y fue maravilloso con mi hermana. Él fue la razón por la que fui al centro de rehabilitación donde me desintoxiqué a salvo de todas las drogas y medicamentos que estaba tomando, cuando no podía imaginar vivir sin ello'.
Tal parece que Frankie también tenía problemas con las drogas, pero pudo superar la enfermedad gracias al apoyo del rapero Mac Miller.
En el mensaje mencionó que los días transcurridos de la recuperación del hermano de Ariana Grande, Miller siempre tenía palabras de aliento y le escribía una carta para motivar a Frankie.
‘La adicción es una enfermedad TERRIBLE... Muchas personas están sufriendo por sus adicciones como yo y muchos, muchos de ellos están perdiendo. Aquellos que estamos luchando contra las adicciones, debemos mantenernos fuertes.
También comentó que las personas que están atravesando por esta situación, deben de pedir ayuda y no tener vergüenza si está perdiendo la batalla contra la adicción.
Frankie Grande mencionó:
‘Malcolm, mi amigo, serás amorosamente extrañado y sé que estarás cuidando de mí desde el cielo, orgulloso de cada día que viva de mi vida limpio y sobrio... 453 días y sumando... Gracias desde el fondo de mi corazón’.
