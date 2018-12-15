Harvey Weinstein: “Dormí con Jennifer Lawrence y mira dónde está”
El ex poderoso productor de cine fue nuevamente demandado por una de sus víctimas que asegura que le confesó que se acostó con la joven actriz Jennifer Lawrence
Harvey Weinstein fue acusado de nueva cuenta por una aspirante a actriz por agresión sexual y violencia de género, pues según la demandante, el primer incidente ocurrió durante el Festival de Cine Sundance en 2013 en la habitación del hotel donde se hospedaba el productor, quien presuntamente le aseguró que había dormido con la actriz Jennifer Lawrence.
“Dormí con Jennifer Lawrence y mira dónde está. Ella acaba de ganar un Oscar”
Weinstein invitó a la mujer a su habitación para discutir con ella sobre un posible papel en un filme, lo que también han alegado otras presuntas víctimas, según son los hechos que narra la demanda; además de que menciona que ella fue al servicio sanitario donde asegura poco después le siguió el productor, para proseguir a mostrarle su miembro, masturbarse y eyacular sobre su blusa.
Harvey Weinstein is claiming he had a sexual relationship with Jennifer Lawrence during a recap of another lawsuit claim. The Jane Doe who filed the new assault law suit stated that he bragged about his relationship with Lawrence when trying to coerce Jane Doe into an assault. Reps for both Weinstein and Lawrence have denied the claims. #yawerebasic #harveyweinstein #jenniferlawrence
Otro incidente que contempla la demanda detalla en que el productor le habría seguido también al sanitario donde “le agarró fuertemente” y le empujó su mano hacia su pene, amansándola que debían seguir siendo amigos si ella quería una carrera en la industria del cine.
Cabe mencionar que Weinstein ha negado los maliciosos reclamos hechos en esta nueva demanda a través de un portavoz y asegura estar avergonzado por Lawrence con la que sólo ha tenido una relación profesional y respetuosa.
