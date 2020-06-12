Halsey crea nuevo fondo para apoyar a los artistas afroamericanos/Foto: Cosmopolitan

"Estamos lanzando un fondo para ayudar a los creadores negros y amplificar su arte, voz y perspectiva", compartió Halsey en un comunicado en Instagram, informó Billboard .

“Esta iniciativa en curso será financiada en su totalidad por el equipo de Halsey. Si eres artista, poeta, diseñador gráfico, escritor, cineasta, productor musical, periodista, maquillador o creador de cualquier tipo, queremos ver tu trabajo y ayudarte a alcanzar tus objetivos", declaró la cantante.

La intérprete continuó: "Estoy lanzando esto para dar fondos, recursos y una plataforma a los creadores negros", dice el pie de foto. “Buscando creadores negros que quieran enriquecer al mundo con su trabajo. Use #BLACKCREATORSFUND y etiquete a sus creadores negros favoritos en los comentarios".

Además de los fondos, los artistas elegidos serán promovidos en las plataformas de redes sociales de Halsey y recibirán ayuda con recursos, información y varios puntos de contacto.

Halsey ayuda al Black Lives Matter

Halsey ha apoyado activamente el movimiento Black Lives Matter; recientemente protestó por el asesinato policial de George Floyd en una marcha en Los Ángeles.

También ha sido defensora de las redes sociales, y recientemente expresó su frustración por la forma en que se retratan las recientes protestas en la televisión.

Además de la cantante de "Colors" otros famosos como Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Kanye West, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, han decidido alzar la voz y salir a las calles a protestar por el movimiento/Foto: El Dínamo

"Desde la comodidad de su hogar, es fácil ver saqueos y disturbios en la televisión y aprobar las medidas violentas que están tomando las fuerzas", escribió en Instagram a principios de este mes.

"Pero lo que no se ve es inocentes manifestantes pacíficos a los que se dispara y se les dispara con gas lacrimógeno y se los agredió físicamente sin descanso... Esto NO es un mensaje de señalización de virtud. Pero tengo que mostrarte lo que estoy presenciando con mis propios ojos", declaró.

También habló recientemente en Twitter sobre ser birracial y también "pasar de blanco". “Estoy pasando de blanco. No es mi lugar decir 'nosotros'. Es mi lugar para ayudar”, tuiteó Halsey.

La artista siguió: “Tengo dolor por mi familia, pero nadie me va a matar por el color de mi piel. Siempre he estado orgulloso de quién soy, pero sería un mal servicio decir "nosotros" cuando no soy susceptible a la misma violencia".