Halsey crea nuevo fondo para apoyar a los artistas afroamericanos
En apoyo del movimiento Black Lives Matter, Halsey ha lanzado una nueva iniciativa para brindar más apoyo a los creadores afroamericanos.
"Estamos lanzando un fondo para ayudar a los creadores negros y amplificar su arte, voz y perspectiva", compartió Halsey en un comunicado en Instagram, informó Billboard .
“Esta iniciativa en curso será financiada en su totalidad por el equipo de Halsey. Si eres artista, poeta, diseñador gráfico, escritor, cineasta, productor musical, periodista, maquillador o creador de cualquier tipo, queremos ver tu trabajo y ayudarte a alcanzar tus objetivos", declaró la cantante.
La intérprete continuó: "Estoy lanzando esto para dar fondos, recursos y una plataforma a los creadores negros", dice el pie de foto. “Buscando creadores negros que quieran enriquecer al mundo con su trabajo. Use #BLACKCREATORSFUND y etiquete a sus creadores negros favoritos en los comentarios".
Además de los fondos, los artistas elegidos serán promovidos en las plataformas de redes sociales de Halsey y recibirán ayuda con recursos, información y varios puntos de contacto.
just want to take a minute to say how proud I am of my little brother @sevianfrangipane for finding his voice and being out protesting every single day. keep your family close right now if you’re lucky enough to have them to rely on. if you are NON-BLACK and: married to a black person, the parent of a black child, or the child of a black parent, or any other interfamilial relationship with a black person, then this is a time to let them talk when they feel like talking. listen and listen with love. Don’t assume they aren’t upset because they haven’t expressed issues or traumas in the past. A lot of repressed feelings and memories may be uncovered right now. Receive it with grace empathy and promise to learn or change where need be. �� With Love. ��: @paytonselzer
Halsey ayuda al Black Lives Matter
Halsey ha apoyado activamente el movimiento Black Lives Matter; recientemente protestó por el asesinato policial de George Floyd en una marcha en Los Ángeles.
También ha sido defensora de las redes sociales, y recientemente expresó su frustración por la forma en que se retratan las recientes protestas en la televisión.
"Desde la comodidad de su hogar, es fácil ver saqueos y disturbios en la televisión y aprobar las medidas violentas que están tomando las fuerzas", escribió en Instagram a principios de este mes.
"Pero lo que no se ve es inocentes manifestantes pacíficos a los que se dispara y se les dispara con gas lacrimógeno y se los agredió físicamente sin descanso... Esto NO es un mensaje de señalización de virtud. Pero tengo que mostrarte lo que estoy presenciando con mis propios ojos", declaró.
It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen. Please swipe through this. These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly. You think it’s not happening, it’s only the “thugs” and the “riots”, right? The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong. This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power. With all of our medical professionals being CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED with Covid, there is little to no medical attention available. I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood. My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me. This is NOT a virtue signaling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes. With Trump’s decision today to enforce the mobilization of armed forces on our own citizens, this has escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care. Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER
También habló recientemente en Twitter sobre ser birracial y también "pasar de blanco". “Estoy pasando de blanco. No es mi lugar decir 'nosotros'. Es mi lugar para ayudar”, tuiteó Halsey.
La artista siguió: “Tengo dolor por mi familia, pero nadie me va a matar por el color de mi piel. Siempre he estado orgulloso de quién soy, pero sería un mal servicio decir "nosotros" cuando no soy susceptible a la misma violencia".
