Gwen Stefani celebra 25 años de “Tragic Kingdom” con regalo de Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani está celebrando un hito importante. La cantante se tomó un momento el sábado para celebrar el 25 aniversario del álbum de No Doubt, Tragic Kingdom.

La cantante de 51 años, quien formó la banda de rock en 1986 con el guitarrista Tom Dumont, el bajista Tony Kanal y el baterista Adrian Young, publicó un video agradeciendo a sus fans por su continuo apoyo. En el clip, ella luce notablemente dos collares, uno con su apellido y otro que dice "Shelton", en honor a su novio, Blake Shelton.

"Tengo tantos recuerdos. Tantas personas que he conocido a lo largo de los años que me han dicho que ese es su disco favorito", compartió Gwen Stefani. "Ni siquiera pensé que saldría, y mucho menos que la gente lo ame y lo escuche y sea su favorito. Siento que todavía soy una chica del condado de Orange, pero tengo todas estas bendiciones".

Gwen Stefani también agradeció a sus excompañeros de banda y agregó que el apoyo de sus fans "solo alimenta mi fuego y la música hace girar al mundo". También publicó una foto retro de ella y la banda, subtitulando la foto, "Gracias por 25 años #tragickingdom @nodoubt gx @kroq #justagirl".

Gwen Stefany celebra el lanzamiento en octubre de 1995 de Tragic Kingdom

No Doubt celebra 25 años de "Tragic Kingdom"

El resto de los miembros de No Doubt también celebraron el aniversario de su álbum. Tony Kanal publicó dos fotos grupales, escribiendo en parte: "Ya habíamos sido una banda durante 9 años antes de que saliera Tragic Kingdom. No teníamos idea de lo que iba a pasar cuando escribíamos estas canciones".

"A través de todos los momentos divertidos y desafiantes, éramos solo un grupo de amigos con la misión de expresarnos musicalmente. A veces parecía que éramos nosotros contra el mundo, pero nuestro amor por nuestra banda nos ayudó a superarlo todo", agregó.

Adrian Young publicó la portada del álbum, escribiendo que "no tenían idea de que nuestras vidas estaban a punto de cambiar dramáticamente como resultado".

"¡Gracias a quienes han compartido este viaje loco y espectacular con nosotros! ¡Saber que este récord ha tocado tantas de sus vidas hace que el reconocimiento de este día sea mucho más especial!" Young continuó.

Tom Dumont compartió una foto de su tiempo en Hawaii en 1995, reflexionando sobre su tiempo en la banda.

"No puedo creer que hayan pasado 25 años, de alguna manera se siente como si fuera ayer, de alguna manera se siente como un sueño lejano", comenzó, antes de tocar a la banda yendo por caminos separados. "A veces las cosas grandes se derrumban, lo cual es una pena. Sin embargo, aquí estamos, 25 años después. Es lo que es, y sigo tratando de hacer las paces con eso".

"Estoy especialmente agradecido con todos los que nos ayudaron en el camino y, sobre todo, con aquellos de ustedes que disfrutaron de Tragic Kingdom y asistieron a los programas a lo largo de los años", continuó. "Me encantaría hacer una gira más de No Doubt, pero siento que eso no va a suceder. Es agridulce. En cualquier caso, qué grandes recuerdos, gracias a todos".

Después de seis álbumes de estudio, con Push and Shove de 2012 como el último, No Doubt hizo una pausa indefinida en 2015. Stefani ha continuado como solista. En 2016, Kanal, Young y Dumont se unieron al cantante principal de AFI, Davey Havok, para formar el supergrupo de la nueva ola Dreamcar.

Gwen Stefani también ha estado haciendo música con su novio, Blake Shelton, ya que recientemente fue nominada a su primer premio CMT Music por su colaboración "Nobody Like You". Los dos serán vistos trabajando uno junto al otro en la próxima temporada de The Voice.

¿Has escuchado "Tragic Kingdom" de No Doubt recientemente?, ¿Cuál era tu canción favorita del álbum? Dinos en los comentarios.