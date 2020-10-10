Gwen Stefani celebra 25 años de “Tragic Kingdom” con regalo de Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani está celebrando un hito importante. La cantante se tomó un momento el sábado para celebrar el 25 aniversario del álbum de No Doubt, Tragic Kingdom.
La cantante de 51 años, quien formó la banda de rock en 1986 con el guitarrista Tom Dumont, el bajista Tony Kanal y el baterista Adrian Young, publicó un video agradeciendo a sus fans por su continuo apoyo. En el clip, ella luce notablemente dos collares, uno con su apellido y otro que dice "Shelton", en honor a su novio, Blake Shelton.
"Tengo tantos recuerdos. Tantas personas que he conocido a lo largo de los años que me han dicho que ese es su disco favorito", compartió Gwen Stefani. "Ni siquiera pensé que saldría, y mucho menos que la gente lo ame y lo escuche y sea su favorito. Siento que todavía soy una chica del condado de Orange, pero tengo todas estas bendiciones".
Gwen Stefani también agradeció a sus excompañeros de banda y agregó que el apoyo de sus fans "solo alimenta mi fuego y la música hace girar al mundo". También publicó una foto retro de ella y la banda, subtitulando la foto, "Gracias por 25 años #tragickingdom @nodoubt gx @kroq #justagirl".
No Doubt celebra 25 años de "Tragic Kingdom"
El resto de los miembros de No Doubt también celebraron el aniversario de su álbum. Tony Kanal publicó dos fotos grupales, escribiendo en parte: "Ya habíamos sido una banda durante 9 años antes de que saliera Tragic Kingdom. No teníamos idea de lo que iba a pasar cuando escribíamos estas canciones".
"A través de todos los momentos divertidos y desafiantes, éramos solo un grupo de amigos con la misión de expresarnos musicalmente. A veces parecía que éramos nosotros contra el mundo, pero nuestro amor por nuestra banda nos ayudó a superarlo todo", agregó.
We had already been a band for 9 years before Tragic Kingdom came out. We had no idea what was going to happen when we were writing these songs. Through all of the fun and challenging times, we were just a group of friends on a mission to express ourselves musically. Sometimes It felt like it was us against the world but our love for our band got us through it all. Every part of this album was real as fuck. The writing, the recording, the touring, the shows, doing press. All filled with joy, rawness, discovery, excitement, heartache, exhaustion, gratification and beauty. No amount of time that passes will diminish the things we accomplished and experienced together. To everyone that embraced Tragic Kingdom and made it a part of their lives, you have my never ending appreciation and gratitude. You guys are incredible. You gave us the fuel to continue creating, keep playing, write more songs and release more albums. Happy 25th Tragic Kingdom to us all ❤️ ��: I don’t know who took these photos. If you do please let me know so I can credit them.
Adrian Young publicó la portada del álbum, escribiendo que "no tenían idea de que nuestras vidas estaban a punto de cambiar dramáticamente como resultado".
"¡Gracias a quienes han compartido este viaje loco y espectacular con nosotros! ¡Saber que este récord ha tocado tantas de sus vidas hace que el reconocimiento de este día sea mucho más especial!" Young continuó.
���� 25 years ago today, we released Tragic Kingdom. ��We had no idea that our lives were about to dramatically change as a result. Thank you to those who have shared this crazy and spectacular ride with us! Knowing that this record has touched so many of your lives makes the recognition of this day that much more special! �� plz feel free to share a memory, favorite song, or story.
Tom Dumont compartió una foto de su tiempo en Hawaii en 1995, reflexionando sobre su tiempo en la banda.
"No puedo creer que hayan pasado 25 años, de alguna manera se siente como si fuera ayer, de alguna manera se siente como un sueño lejano", comenzó, antes de tocar a la banda yendo por caminos separados. "A veces las cosas grandes se derrumban, lo cual es una pena. Sin embargo, aquí estamos, 25 años después. Es lo que es, y sigo tratando de hacer las paces con eso".
"Estoy especialmente agradecido con todos los que nos ayudaron en el camino y, sobre todo, con aquellos de ustedes que disfrutaron de Tragic Kingdom y asistieron a los programas a lo largo de los años", continuó. "Me encantaría hacer una gira más de No Doubt, pero siento que eso no va a suceder. Es agridulce. En cualquier caso, qué grandes recuerdos, gracias a todos".
Honolulu, Hawaii October 1995. L-R: Tony, Adrian, Gabrial, Gwen, Me, Stephen, Donnie. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years, in some ways it feels like yesterday, in some ways it feels like a distant dream. I started playing guitar with No Doubt in 1988. In ’92 we released our first album, and then in ‘93 we began writing songs for the follow up. We were all going to college & some of us worked jobs, and after almost 3 years of working on it, Tragic Kingdom finally came out on October 10, 1995. What I remember most is that despite the challenges, it was a very creative and magical time. Gwen, Adrian, Tony and I had real chemistry as bandmates and collaborators, and we discovered our voices as we wrote & recorded those songs together. I appreciate the friendships and camaraderie we shared in those years. We were passionate about our music, and the fact that Tragic Kingdom has touched so many people around the world is beyond what I could have ever imagined. Sometimes great things fall apart, which is a shame. Yet here we are, 25 years later. It is what it is, & I keep trying to make peace with that. I’m especially grateful to all those who helped us along the way, and most of all to those of you who enjoyed Tragic Kingdom and came out to the shows over the years. I’d love to do one more No Doubt tour, but it feels like that ain’t gonna happen. It’s bittersweet. In any case, what great memories, thanks all.
Después de seis álbumes de estudio, con Push and Shove de 2012 como el último, No Doubt hizo una pausa indefinida en 2015. Stefani ha continuado como solista. En 2016, Kanal, Young y Dumont se unieron al cantante principal de AFI, Davey Havok, para formar el supergrupo de la nueva ola Dreamcar.
Gwen Stefani también ha estado haciendo música con su novio, Blake Shelton, ya que recientemente fue nominada a su primer premio CMT Music por su colaboración "Nobody Like You". Los dos serán vistos trabajando uno junto al otro en la próxima temporada de The Voice.
