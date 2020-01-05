Golden Globes 2020: esta es la lista completa de todos los nominados

A tan solo unas horas de que inicie una de las ceremonias de premiación cinematográfica más importantes del planeta, te presentamos la lista completa con todas las nominaciones de los Golden Globes 2020 en su edición número 77.

El evento se llevará a cabo la noche de este 5 de enero en Beverly Hills, donde tendremos la oportunidad de conocer a los ganadores de lo mejor del cine y la televisión, premiación que otorga la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood a las más destacadas producciones durante el 2019.

De acuerdo con los expertos, los que se lleven a casa esta noche un Golden Globe Award incrementan sus posibilidades de llevarse un Oscar en el siguiente mes. Películas como “A Marriage Story”, “Frozen 2”, “Jocker”, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” y “Lion King”, están compitiendo por un Globo de Oro en sus respectivas categorías.

En esta ocasión, el anfitrión de la ceremonia será el comediante Ricky Gervais, quien le dará seguimiento a la entrega de las 20 cintas nominadas y de las 15 producciones de televisión igual contendientes. Por lo que aquí te dejamos la lista de nominados para estos Golden Globes 2020:

CINE

Mejor Película de Drama

"The Irishman"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Joker"

"The Two Popes"

Mejor Actriz en Película de Drama

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Mejor Actor en Película de Drama

Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"

Antonio Banderas, "Dolor y Gloria"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Mejor Película, Musical o Comedia

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Knives Out"

"Rocketman"

"Dolemite Is My Name"

Mejor Actriz en una Película, Musical o Comedia

Awkwafina, "The Farewell"

Ana de Armas, "Knives Out"

Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"

Emma Thompson, "Late Night"

Cate Blanchett, "Where'd You Go, Bernadette"

Mejor Actor en una Película, Musical o Comedia

Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"

Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite Is My Name"

Mejor Película Animada

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"The Lion King"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

"Frozen 2"

Mejor Película Extranjera

"The Farewell"

"Les Misérables"

"Dolor y Gloria"

"Parasite"

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Mejor Banda Sonora en una Película

Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Joker"

Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"

Thomas Newman, "1917"

Daniel Pemberton, "Motherless Brooklyn"

Mejor Canción Original de una Película

"Beautiful Ghosts" - "Cats"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"

"Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2"

"Spirit" - "The Lion King"

"Stand Up" - "Harriet"

Mejor Guión de una Película

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"

Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won, "Parasite"

Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Película

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Annette Bening, "The Report"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Película

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Mejor Director de Película

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kit Harrington, "Game of Thrones"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Tobia Menzies, "The Crown"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Mejor Serie de TV, Drama

“The Crown”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

“Big Little Lies”

“Killing Eve”

Mejor Película para TV o Serie Limitada

"Catch-22"

"Chernobyl"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"The Loudest Voice"

"Unbelievable"

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película de TV

Christopher Abbott, "Catch-22"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película de TV

Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"

Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie, Serie Limitada o Película de TV

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin

Andrew Scott

Stellan Skarsgård

Henry Winkler

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie, Serie Limitada o Película de TV

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"

Mejor Serie de Comedia

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ben Platt, "The Politician"

Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

