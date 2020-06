Global Goal: Miley Cyrus canta "Help" de The Beatles en el estadio Rose Bowl

For me, the magic of performing is sharing and celebrating music together...being surrounded by people and feeling their energy! During this time of COVID-19, we are coming together in a different way...we are uniting with the goal of ensuring EVERYONE has access to the solutions to end this pandemic. I dedicated this performance to everyone who is working tirelessly for testing, treatments and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium.... I can’t wait to be together again ��

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 27, 2020 at 1:55pm PDT