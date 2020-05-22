Secciones
¿Glee podría regresar con Ben Platt y Beanie Feldstein? Ryan Murphy da pistas/Foto: New Now Next
Espectáculos

¿Glee podría regresar con Ben Platt y Beanie Feldstein? Ryan Murphy da pistas

¿Habrá Glee 2.0? Ryan Murphy tiene algunas ideas sobre rehacer su serie de Fox ganadora del Emmy.

por LaVerdad

¿Glee podría regresar con Ben Platt y Beanie Feldstein? Ryan Murphy da pistas/Foto: New Now Next

¿Glee podría regresar con Ben Platt y Beanie Feldstein? Ryan Murphy da pistas/Foto: New Now Next

En Instagram, Murphy, quien co-creó la serie musical de Fox con Brad Falchuk e Ian Brennan  reflexionó sobre cómo se vería hoy el piloto de Glee con algunos de los mejores talentos del escenario y la pantalla que ahora están en su órbita. ¿Glee protagonizada por Ben Platt y Beanie Feldstein ? Está en la mente de Murphy.

"Imagina que es 2009, y vivía en un mundo en el que conocía a Lea Michele, Ben Platt y Beanie Feldstein (creo que Ben y Beanie estaban en la escuela secundaria ... y creo que se disfrazaron de personajes de Glee una vez para Halloween) ?)", Escribió Murphy en Instagram.

Beanie Feldstein, Ben Pltt y Lea Michelle/Foto: E! News
Beanie Feldstein, Ben Pltt y Lea Michele/Foto: E! News

"Si tuviera acceso a ese talento, aquí está el nuevo piloto: Lea y Ben son enemigos que luchan por el corazón y el alma del Glee Club. Ben también está en el equipo de fútbol, y duerme con toda la escuela y es el rompecorazones de McKinley. Beanie es su mejor amiga mutua y desgarrada ", reflexionó Murphy.

"De repente, Beanie une fuerzas con Sue Sylvester, se une a Glee Club y se convierte en la principal solista y la despiadada estrella del club. Lea y Ben tienen que unir sus fuerzas para destronarla. Quiero lanzar este piloto. Quizás lo haga?”, escribió el famoso productor y guionista.

Las producciones de Ryan Murphy

Feldstein interpretará a Monica Lewinsky en Impeachment: American Crime Story , la próxima temporada de la serie de antología FX de Murphy que relata la acusación del presidente Bill Clinton y su aventura con Monica Lewinsky. Lewinsky está a bordo como productora.

El elenco también incluye a Sarah Paulson , Annaleigh Ashford , Clive Owen , Betty Gilpin , Billy Eichner , Margo Martindale y Anthony Green.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida por Beanie Feldstein (@beaniefeldstein) el

Platt protagoniza The Politician , la segunda temporada se estrena el 19 de junio y también está protagonizada por Judith Light , Bette Midler y Gwyneth Paltrow.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida por Ben Platt (@bensplatt) el

Tambén te puede interesar: Netflix: La segunda temporada de The Politician llegará en junio

Glee corrió durante seis temporadas en Fox y protagonizó a varias personas, entre ellas Michele, Jane Lynch , Matthew Morrison , Chris Colfer y Darren Criss.

Temas

Comentarios