¿Glee podría regresar con Ben Platt y Beanie Feldstein? Ryan Murphy da pistas
¿Habrá Glee 2.0? Ryan Murphy tiene algunas ideas sobre rehacer su serie de Fox ganadora del Emmy.
En Instagram, Murphy, quien co-creó la serie musical de Fox con Brad Falchuk e Ian Brennan reflexionó sobre cómo se vería hoy el piloto de Glee con algunos de los mejores talentos del escenario y la pantalla que ahora están en su órbita. ¿Glee protagonizada por Ben Platt y Beanie Feldstein ? Está en la mente de Murphy.
"Imagina que es 2009, y vivía en un mundo en el que conocía a Lea Michele, Ben Platt y Beanie Feldstein (creo que Ben y Beanie estaban en la escuela secundaria ... y creo que se disfrazaron de personajes de Glee una vez para Halloween) ?)", Escribió Murphy en Instagram.
"Si tuviera acceso a ese talento, aquí está el nuevo piloto: Lea y Ben son enemigos que luchan por el corazón y el alma del Glee Club. Ben también está en el equipo de fútbol, y duerme con toda la escuela y es el rompecorazones de McKinley. Beanie es su mejor amiga mutua y desgarrada ", reflexionó Murphy.
"De repente, Beanie une fuerzas con Sue Sylvester, se une a Glee Club y se convierte en la principal solista y la despiadada estrella del club. Lea y Ben tienen que unir sus fuerzas para destronarla. Quiero lanzar este piloto. Quizás lo haga?”, escribió el famoso productor y guionista.
Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?
Las producciones de Ryan Murphy
Feldstein interpretará a Monica Lewinsky en Impeachment: American Crime Story , la próxima temporada de la serie de antología FX de Murphy que relata la acusación del presidente Bill Clinton y su aventura con Monica Lewinsky. Lewinsky está a bordo como productora.
El elenco también incluye a Sarah Paulson , Annaleigh Ashford , Clive Owen , Betty Gilpin , Billy Eichner , Margo Martindale y Anthony Green.
Platt protagoniza The Politician , la segunda temporada se estrena el 19 de junio y también está protagonizada por Judith Light , Bette Midler y Gwyneth Paltrow.
Tambén te puede interesar: Netflix: La segunda temporada de The Politician llegará en junio
Glee corrió durante seis temporadas en Fox y protagonizó a varias personas, entre ellas Michele, Jane Lynch , Matthew Morrison , Chris Colfer y Darren Criss.
Comentarios