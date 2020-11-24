GRAMMYS 2021: Ellos son todos los NOMINADOS a lo mejor de la música
La lista completa de las y los nominados a los Premios Grammy 2021 finalmente se ha publicado.
La pandemia de coronavirus puede haber cancelado un año de conciertos y fiestas de lanzamiento de álbumes, pero la "Music's Biggest Night" no solo avanza según lo programado, sino que será tan grande como siempre.
Este martes, la Academia de la Grabación anunció a los nominados a la 63ª Entrega Anual de los GRAMMY. Las nominaciones se dieron a conocer durante un evento de transmisión en vivo, con ganadores anteriores como Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap y Nicola Benedetti presentando junto a Gayle King y Sharon Osbourne.
Beyoncé se ubicó en la cima como la artista más nominada, con nueve nominaciones en total, a pesar de no lanzar un nuevo álbum este año, seguida de Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch y Taylor Swift, con seis cada uno. (Como siempre, también hubo una serie de sorpresas y desaires notables).
Los Gramófonos Dorados se entregarán durante la ceremonia de los GRAMMY organizada por Trevor Noah, celebrada el domingo 31 de enero de 2021 - "llueva o haga sol, vacuna COVID-19 o no" - y se transmitirá en vivo por CBS y CBS All Access.
�� #GRAMMYs nominations are TODAY!— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020
⬇️ Set your reminder to watch all the excitement unfold.
✨ The road to Music’s Biggest Night starts at 12 p.m. ET /. 9 a.m. PT. https://t.co/x2Vmiu1eTB
Lista completa de los nominados al GRAMMY 2021
- Álbum del año
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
- Grabación del Año
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
- Canción del Año
"Black Parade" — Beyonce
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.
"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels
- Mejor Artista Nuevo
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
- Mejor Actuación Pop Solo
"Yummy" — Justin Bieber
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles
"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
- Mejor Actuación Pop Duo/Grupo
"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
"Dynamite" — BTS
"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
- Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
- Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
- Mejor Grabación Dance
"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE
"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
"Both Of Us" — Jayda G
"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
- Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica
Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
- Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo
Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
- Mejor Actuación de Rock
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Not" — Big Thief
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps" — HAIM
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
"Daylight" — Grace Potter
- Mejor Actuación de Metal
"Bum-Rush" — Body Count
"Underneath" — Code Orange
"The In-Between" — In This Moment
"Bloodmoney" — Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip
- Mejor Canción de Rock
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala
"Not" — Big Thief
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
- Mejor Álbum de Rock
A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
- Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
- Mejor Actuación R&B
"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard
"See Me" — Emily King
- Mejor Actuación Tradicional de R&B
"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle
"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore
"Anything for You" — Ledisi
"Distance" — Yebba
- Mejor Canción de R&B
"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
"Do It" — Chloe X Halle
"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.
- Mejor Álbum Progresivo de R&B
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
- Mejor Álbum R&B
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
- Mejor Actuación de Rap
"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop" — DaBaby
"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
"Dior" — Pop Smoke
- Mejor Actuación de Rap Melódico
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott
- Mejor Canción de Rap
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"The Box" — Roddy Rich
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
- Mejor Álbum de Rap
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"
- Mejor Actuación de Country
"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark
"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill
"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
- Mejor Actuación en Duo/Grupo de Country
"All Night" — Brothers Osborne
"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
"Ocean" — Lady A
"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
- Mejor Canción Country
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" — Maren Morris
"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen
"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
- Mejor Álbum Country
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
- Mejor Álbum New Edge
Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form//Less, Superposition
More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
- Mejor Solo de Jazz Improvisado
"Guinevere" — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
"Pachamama" — Regina Carter
"Celia" — Gerald Clayton
"All Blues" — Chick Corea
"Moe Honk" — Joshua Redman
- Mejor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
ONA, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's the Hurry, Kenny Washington
- Mejor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz
On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton
Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
- Mejor Álbum Ensamble de Jazz Grande
Dialogues on Race, Gregg August
MONK'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like a Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra
- Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento Y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez
- Mejor Actuación/Canción de Gospel
"Wonderful Is Your Name" — Melvin Crispell III
"Release (Live)" — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy
"Come Together" — Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News
"Won't Let Go" — Travis Greene
"Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Mejor Actuación/Canción de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship
"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin
"Holy Water" — We The Kingdom
"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson
"There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton
- Mejor Álbum Gospel
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton
Kierra, Kierra Sheard
- Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
Run to the Father, Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
- Mejor Álbum de Roots Gospel
Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop
20/20, The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
- Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino o Urbano
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
- Mejor Álbum de Rock Latino o Alternativo
Aura, Bajofondo
Monstruo, Cami
Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética
La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta
- Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana Regional (Incluyendo Tejano)
Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
Un Canto por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal
- Mejor Álbum Latino Tropical
Mi Tumbao, José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"
Infinito, Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
40, Grupo Niche
Memorias De Navidad, Víctor Manuelle
- Mejor Actuación de American Roots
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Deep in Love" — Bonny Light Horseman
"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
"I Remember Everything" — John Prine
- Mejor Canción de American Roots
"Cabin" — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers
"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch
"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz
"I Remember Everything" — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine
"Man Without a Soul" — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams
- Mejor Álbum de Americana
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
- Mejor Álbum de Bluegrass
Man on Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
Home, Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
- Mejor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush
- Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice G., Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
- Mejor Álbum Folk
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
- Mejor Álbum de Música Roots Tradicional
My Relatives "Nikso Kowaiks", Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy And the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā
Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia
- Mejor Álbum de Reggae
Upside Down, 2020 Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest
Got to Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals
One World, The Wailers
- Mejor Álbum de Música Global
Fu Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice as Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
- Mejor Álbum de Música Infantil
All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds
Be A Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock And Friends
I'm an Optimist, Dog On Fleas
Songs for Singin', The Okee Dokee Brothers
Wild Life, Justin Roberts
- Mejor Álbum de Palabra Hablada (Poesía, Audio Libros, Cuentos)
Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek - The Answer Is..., Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow
Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (and Full Cast)
- Mejor Álbum de Comedia
Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
- Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
Amélie, Original London Cast
American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast
Jagged Little Pill, Original Broadway Cast
Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast
The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast
Soft Power, Original Cast
- Mejor Banda Sonora de Compilación para Medios Visuales
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Jojo Rabbit
- Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Visuales
Ad Astra, Max Richter
Becoming, Kamasi Washington
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
- Mejor Canción Escrita para Medios Visuales
"Beautiful Ghosts" (from Cats) — Taylor Swift
"Carried Me With You" (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile
"Into the Unknown" (from Frozen 2) — Idina Menzel & AURORA
"No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish
"Stand Up" (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo
- Mejor Composición Instumental
"Baby Jack" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
"Be Water II" — Christian Sands
"Plumfield" — Alexandre Desplat
"Sputnik" — Maria Schneider
"Strata" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller
- Mejor Arreglo Instrumental o Capella
"Bathroom Dance" — Hildur Guðnadóttir
"Donna Lee" — John Beasley
"Honeymooners" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows
"Lift Every Voice and Sing" — Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea
"Uranus: The Magician" — Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra
- Mejor Arreglo Instrumentos y Vocales
"Asas Fechadas" — Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole
"Desert Song" — Säje
"From This Place" — Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello
"He Won't Hold You" — Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody
"Slow Burn" — Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth
- Mejor Paquete de Grabación
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Funeral, Lil Wayne
Healer, Grouplove
On Circles, Caspian
Vols. 11 & 12, Desert Sessions
- Mejor Paquete de Edición Limitada en Caja o Especial
Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition), Paul McCartney
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Grateful Dead
Mode, Depeche Mode
Ode to Joy, Wilco
The Story of Ghostly International, Various Artists
- Mejor Álbum de Notas
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974
Dead Man's Pop
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business
Out of a Clear Blue Sky
- Mejor Álbum Histórico
Celebrated, 1895-1896, Unique Quartette
Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943), Nat King Cole
It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Mister Rogers
1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Prince
Souvenir, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck
- Mejor Álbum de Ingeniería, No Clásico
Black Hole Rainbow, Devon Gilfillian
Expectations, Katie Pruitt
Hyperspace, Beck
Jaime, Brittany Howard
25 Trips, Sierra Hull
- Productor del Año No Clásico
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
- Mejor Grabación Remixed
"Do You Ever (RAC Mix)" — Phil Good
"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" — Deadmau5
"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)" — Jasper Street Co.
"Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — SAINt JHN
"Young & Alive" (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix) — Bazzi
- Mejor Álbum de Audio Inmersivo
Debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, el Comité del Mejor Álbum de Audio Inmersivo no pudo reunirse. La evaluación de las entradas en esta categoría se ha pospuesto hasta el momento en que podamos reunirnos de una manera que sea adecuada para juzgar los muchos formatos y configuraciones de las entradas y sea segura para los miembros del comité. Las nominaciones para los 63 ° GRAMMY se anunciarán el próximo año además de (y por separado) las nominaciones 64 ° GRAMMY en la categoría.
- Mejor Álbum de Ingeniería Clásico
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus
Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, "Baby Yar", Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- Productor del Año Clásico
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
- Mejor Actuación Orquestal
Aspects of America - Pulitzer Edition — Oregon Symphony
Concurrence — Iceland Symphony Orchestra
Copland: Symphony No. 3 — San Francisco Symphony
Ives: Complete Symphonies — Los Angeles Philharmonic
Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3 — Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
- Mejor Grabación de Ópera
Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen, Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Handel: Agrippina, Il Pomo D'Oro
Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg, Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin
- Mejor Actuación Coral
Carthage, The Crossing
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers
Kastalsky: Requiem, Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir
Moravec: Sanctuary Road, Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus
- Mejor Música de Cámara/Rendimiento Pequeño Ensamble
Contemporary Voices, Pacifica Quartet
Healing Modes, Brooklyn Rider
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra
Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
The Schumann Quartets, Dover Quartet
- Mejor Solo Instrumental Clásico
"Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchesta" — Boston Symphony Orchestra
"Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas" — Igor Levit
"Bohemian Tales" — Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks
"Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival" — The Philadelphia Orchestra
"Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra" — Albany Symphony
- Mejor Álbum Clásico Vocal Solo
American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux
Clairières: Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan and Myra Huang
Farinelli, Il Giardino Armonico
A Lad's Love, Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell
Smyth: The Prison, Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra
- Mejor Compenido Clásico
Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
- Mejor Composición Clásica Contemporánea
Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Thomas Adès
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Richard Danielpour
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Carlisle Floyd, composer
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne
Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Christopher Rouse
- Mejor video Musical
"Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé
"Life Is Good" — Future Featuring Drake
"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
"Adore You" — Harry Styles
"Goliath" — Woodkid
- Mejor Película Musical
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZTop
También te puede interesar: GRAMMYS 2020: Lista de Ganadores
La 63ª Entrega Anual de los GRAMMY se llevará a cabo el domingo 31 de enero de 2021 a las 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT y se transmitirá en vivo por CBS. ¿Están nominados tus favoritos?, ¿Verás la ceremonia de los Grammys 2021? En La Verdad Noticias queremos saber tu opinión.
¿Donald Trump peleará su puesto en la Presidencia? Síguenos en Google News y mantente informado.
Comentarios