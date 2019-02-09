Famosa cantante se realizó una limpieza profunda en la "concha" (FOTOS)
Una de las ex Spice Girl sorprendió al revelar que se sometió a un tratamiento totalmente fuera de serie.
La cantante Mel B contó que le practicaron una exfoliación vaginal después de separarse del productor musical Stephen Belafonte, con quien estuvo en pareja durante 10 años, mismo que denunció por malos tratos, abusos sexuales y engaños.
Getting it done,workouts and eating right makes all the difference,even if I have to workout at 430am before I wake my kids up for school��sorry @donaldromain for the super early starts,but come on oh my it’s worth it,it feels good when you can feel on the inside changes and you can see on the outside results happening,so I’m getting there,I’m not far off this picture that @itstroyjensen took of me a few years ago,this is MY inspiration,ME haha that’s right a picture of myself nobody else��why? Why not,if you don’t start with loving respecting and believing your self your never gonna be happy with yourself,it’s that simple,your always gonna need somthing or someone else to complete you,so give yourself yourself and start from the inside out and learn to love yourself unconditionally with respect love and loyalty,and dedicate time to looking after YOU,then and only then are you living your best life,ahhhhhh,see then everything and I mean EVERYTHING and anything is possible #getready #patience #knowledge #2019 #stopabuse #brutallyhonest #livingmybestlife #workhardplayhard #womensupportwomen
El tratamiento es bastante frecuente entre las celebrities, aunque los expertos advierten que podrían ser peligroso para la salud, pese a ello, la famosa cantante comentó su experiencia.
We are SOOOO excited about our Spice World 2019 tour, and we can’t wait to see you all yipeeee We want all Spice fans to enjoy their experience,so we have partnered with Twickets as our official resale platform. If you are looking for a spare ticket, or can’t use the tickets you have, use Twickets to trade tickets at face value. Help us put a stop to exploitative secondary ticketing platforms. Head to spicegirls.twickets.live for more information.” #girlpower #spicegirls #2019
"Exfoliaron el interior de mi vagina y pusieron un tejido nuevo. Es como lo que se haría la víctima de una violación: básicamente quieres limpiarte de arriba a abajo"
La cantante explicó que en un principio ella pretendía hacerse un rejuvenecimiento vaginal y su médico le indicó que no le recomendaba esa intervención.
Cabe destacar que tras la declaración de la estrella inglesa, la ginecóloga Jen Gunter salió a informar que ese tratamiento puede traer terribles consecuencias en la salud de las mujeres, puesto que la pared vaginal se regenera por sí sola cada 96 horas y sus células cada cuatro horas, por eso aclaró que si se quiere librar de cualquier resto físico de un hombre, la vagina hace todo el trabajo.
Yippee!!! I’m sooooo excited and sooooo emotional and sooooo sooooo happy that my book is finally here wow!!! This has taken 2 years of blood sweat and ALOT of tears to write AND 10 years of pain I am still trying to process.I am sooooo grateful and sooooo humbled by the support I’ve had from @womens_aid and @louise.gannon97 who helped me write it and piece my life together, From Women and men from family friends my spice girls of course and my amazing amazing fans. My book is Number 10 in the best seller list number 1 celebrity biography wow wow wow! but my very first review from a lady still in an abusive relationship has touched me more than I can say. I was you, I am you and I will keep fighting fir you .. #youarenotalone #iamyou #unbreakable #stopabuse
