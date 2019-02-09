Secciones
Famosa cantante se realizó una limpieza profunda en la "concha" (FOTOS)

Una de las ex  Spice Girl sorprendió al revelar que se sometió a un tratamiento totalmente fuera de serie.

Famosa cantante se realizó una limpieza profunda en la "concha" (FOTOS)

La cantante Mel B contó que le practicaron una exfoliación vaginal después de separarse del productor musical Stephen Belafonte, con quien estuvo en pareja durante 10 años, mismo que  denunció por malos tratos, abusos sexuales y engaños.

El tratamiento es bastante frecuente entre las celebrities, aunque los expertos advierten que podrían ser peligroso para la salud, pese a ello, la famosa cantante comentó su experiencia.

"Exfoliaron el interior de mi vagina y pusieron un tejido nuevo. Es como lo que se haría la víctima de una violación: básicamente quieres limpiarte de arriba a abajo"

Mel B y su ex pareja.

La cantante explicó que en un principio ella pretendía hacerse un rejuvenecimiento vaginal y su médico le indicó que no le recomendaba esa intervención.

Cabe destacar que tras la declaración de la estrella inglesa, la ginecóloga Jen Gunter salió a informar que ese tratamiento puede traer terribles consecuencias en la salud de las mujeres, puesto que la pared vaginal se regenera por sí sola cada 96 horas y sus células cada cuatro horas, por eso aclaró que si se  quiere librar de cualquier resto físico de un hombre, la vagina hace todo el trabajo.

