Fallece Qinni, una de las artistas visuales más queridas en redes sociales
Después de luchar contra varios padecimientos, la influencer e ilustradora Qinni muere a sus 29 años.
Recordemos que Qing Han, conocida popularmente como Qinni, ya había sobrevivido a cuatro operaciones de corazón. Una influencer bastante querida y apreciada en Instagram por sus grandiosas creaciones e ilustraciones.
Bajo el usuario @qinniart esta ilustradora hoy ha causado una gran conmoción en redes sociales, donde sus seguidores se encuentran realmente afectados por su fallecimiento a la edad de 29 años.
Como un modo de despedida, sus fans han estado comentado respecto a la muerte de esta influencer recordando sus mejores ilustraciones. Nacida en Canadá, Qinni había logrado la gran fama y reconocimiento como artista digital realizando bocetos e ilustrando personajes, un hecho que la llevó a tener más de 2 millones de seguidores en Instagram.
[Fragile] ☔️ pic.twitter.com/Mi7D5TIX82— Qinni 【天天就是天天】 (@QinniArt) February 5, 2020
La difícil batalla de Qinni sobre su salud
La salud de Qinni ya había estado bastante complicada al tener graves problemas cardiacos, por los cuales tuvo que ser intervenida el año pasado con una cirugía a corazón abierto.
Incluso esta artista visual, se inspiró en este momento crucial de su vida para realizar bocetos inspirados en sus luchas médicas. Y en diciembre de 2019 anunció que le habían diagnosticado una esperanza de vida entre un año y año y medio.
So...I have stage 4 Fibrosis Sarcoma cancer.....Doctor says I have about a year, year and a half left, so.. ...I'm not really sure what to say tbh. I've been cracking jokes on twitter but, well, tbh I'm pretty stressed haha... though, I'm already pretty nihilistic so I really just need to get over my mortality haha...easier said than done tho xD. Uhh....well, I guess I don't have to worry about recycling anymore, my emission's about to get cut real short lmao. Still gotta crack jokes or it's just sad man lol • that's all I have to say right now. I appreciate all the support on twitter and people becoming my patron is just so sweet, thank you guys so much. I apologize my condition might only get worse before it gets better though, I still have a lot of pain problems right now actually...i think that's the worst part of this though, is the pain. god. I'm so tired. • edit: I don't JUST have cancer, I ALSO have a severe heart condition and I'm on a LOT of heart medication which I need to live, so please refrain from making medical advice unless you're an oncologist, cardiologist, or both. Honestly. Please please.
Fallece la influencer y artista visual Qinni
La muerte de Qinni se confirmó a través del sitio web DeviantArt, donde esta influencer y artista visual compartía sus ilustraciones desde el 2005. Las obras de Qinni reflejaban en ocasiones una profunda tristeza, lo cual ha evocado varios sentimiento a millones de personas alrededor del mundo, mientras que su técnica artística se ha ganado los corazones de otros artistas.
Se sabe que Qinni también trabajó como pintora de fondos para una compañía de animación canadiense; por lo que su fallecimiento ha causado una gran conmoción en redes sociales, convirtiéndose incluso en el tema tendencia a nivel mundial.
My fav 4 of this year ✨ which one's your fav? Things I accomplished this year: didn't die during heart surgery. ... .. . That's about it? Lololol I mean that's pretty good I guessss if the worst thing is to just die. Lmao. Tbh tho I was gonna do a fav 9 this year (I'm not too into the #bestnine stuff after years of that haha), but then I realized....I had pretty much just enough for 9 squares...I drew so little this year...honestly that made me so depressed ���� This year made me so pessimistic and even nihilist lmaoo. I can't even really "look forward" to next year cause I'm too scared to hope for the best lol. I feel it's better to just prepare for the worst ����. But I'm not ready lmfao 2019 don't kill me okay??!������ happy New Years guys ���������� • • #art #illustration #2018
Te puede interesar ¿No fue un accidente? La modelo Vanessa Vargas fallece al CAER de un tercer piso
Únete a nuestro Instagram y entérate de las noticias tren de la semana
¡Llegó San Valentín! Muchas veces es difícil escoger un lindo regalo o no tenemos el dinero suficiente, aquí te mostramos 4 ideas de regalos súper fáciles e increíbles que puedes hacer con tus propias manos, y que seguro tu persona favorita amará. ¿Ya sabes que vas a regalar este 14 febrero? . . . . #MacaAttack #sanvalentin #love #regalosoriginales #faciles #bonitoybarato #paracualquierocasion #personafavorita #delomejor
Comentarios