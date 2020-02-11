Secciones
Fallece Qinni, una de las artistas visuales más queridas en redes sociales
Espectáculos

Fallece Qinni, una de las artistas visuales más queridas en redes sociales

Después de luchar contra varios padecimientos, la influencer e ilustradora Qinni muere a sus 29 años.

por LaVerdad

Fallece Qinni, una de las artistas visuales más queridas en redes sociales

Fallece Qinni, una de las artistas visuales más queridas en redes sociales

Recordemos que Qing Han, conocida popularmente como Qinni, ya había sobrevivido a cuatro operaciones de corazón. Una influencer bastante querida y apreciada en Instagram por sus grandiosas creaciones e ilustraciones.

Bajo el usuario @qinniart esta ilustradora hoy ha causado una gran conmoción en redes sociales, donde sus seguidores se encuentran realmente afectados por su fallecimiento a la edad de 29 años.

Como un modo de despedida, sus fans han estado comentado respecto a la muerte de esta influencer recordando sus mejores ilustraciones. Nacida en Canadá, Qinni había logrado la gran fama y reconocimiento como artista digital realizando bocetos e ilustrando personajes, un hecho que la llevó a tener más de 2 millones de seguidores en Instagram.

La difícil batalla de Qinni sobre su salud

La salud de Qinni ya había estado bastante complicada al tener graves problemas cardiacos, por los cuales tuvo que ser intervenida el año pasado con una cirugía a corazón abierto.

Incluso esta artista visual, se inspiró en este momento crucial de su vida para realizar bocetos inspirados en sus luchas médicas. Y en diciembre de 2019 anunció que le habían diagnosticado una esperanza de vida entre un año y año y medio.

Fallece la influencer y artista visual Qinni

La muerte de Qinni se confirmó a través del sitio web DeviantArt, donde esta influencer y artista visual compartía sus ilustraciones desde el 2005. Las obras de Qinni reflejaban en ocasiones una profunda tristeza, lo cual ha evocado varios sentimiento a millones de personas alrededor del mundo, mientras que su técnica artística se ha ganado los corazones de otros artistas.

Se sabe que Qinni también trabajó como pintora de fondos para una compañía de animación canadiense; por lo que su fallecimiento ha causado una gran conmoción en redes sociales, convirtiéndose incluso en el tema tendencia a nivel mundial.

Te puede interesar ¿No fue un accidente? La modelo Vanessa Vargas fallece al CAER de un tercer piso

Únete a nuestro Instagram y entérate de las noticias tren de la semana

Temas

Comentarios