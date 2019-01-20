Ezra Koenig revela los secretos del nuevo álbum de Vampire Weekend (VIDEO)
El líder de la banda indie rock dio a conocer todos los detalles del próximo material discográfico de la agrupación neoyorquina.
Ezra Koenig, líder de la agrupación neoyorkina ha sorprendido al anunciar algunos detalles de lo que será el próximo material discográfico de los Vampire Weekend, que asegura se publicará de manera mensual una serie de sencillos hasta que se publique en su totalidad el álbum completo.
Además, a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagran, Ezra publicó un mensaje para sus fans con respecto al cuarto material de estudio en la trayectoria de la banda y el primero en más de seis años; detallando que el proceso de realización se extendió un poco más de lo planeado dado que había optado por pasar más tiempo con su familia y que no habían dado novedades al respecto porque no querían revelar detalles de un proyecto aún en desarrollo.
To the fans: I know that 5-6 years is considered a long time between records. Personally, I think it’s a dignified pace befitting a band that’s already placed three albums in stores but everyone has their own sense of time. (I swear the time between 3 & 4 felt shorter to me than 2 & 3. I may be in the minority on this one.) This album didn’t really take any longer to write/record than MVOTC. We just took more time on the front end to chill. I’ll admit I may have stretched out the mixing/mastering process (aka THE END) a little bit cuz spending half the day with my family & half the day at Ariel’s is my ideal life-rhythm & it’s painful to say goodbye to that rhythm. Many of you have been hungry for information and we’ve given you very little. I don’t like talking abt a project while in the middle of making it. I usually regret everything I say cuz it turns out to be wrong (so disregard anything I may have said in the past 5 years.) I thought abt making a recording diary to tide over the people leaving intense comments but…to me, the album IS the recording diary…man. It’s called “FOTB” (well those are the initials - that’s a VW tradition) and it’s 18 songs. Picked the name a few years ago. At some point early on, the album drifted from the Mitsubishi Macchiato aesthetic. It was a helpful guiding principle tho. Working titles are important too. It’s a lot of songs but they all belong there. (If you disagree, you can always say it was 6 songs too long & make a lil 12-song playlist version of it.) At first, I wanted to make two 23-song albums on some human chromosome shit but then 23&me started doing Spotify playlists and I don’t know…felt we’d been scooped. Is it a double album? The vinyl will be double so…yes? It’s about 59 minutes long. We can talk more abt that later – if u care. To me, it’s just FOTB. Anyway, we’re gonna start releasing music next week. After all that waiting, you should have the general schedule: -There will be three 2-song drops every month until the record is out. 1. hh/2021 2. s/bb 3. tl/uw. (plans can change that’s the plan) Thank you for ur patience, Ezra
”A los fans: Sé que 5-6 años se considera un largo periodo de tiempo entre discos. Personalmente, creo que es un ritmo digno que corresponde a una banda que ya ha colocado tres álbumes en las tiendas, pero todos tienen su propio sentido del tiempo. (Juro que el tiempo entre 3 y 4 años me pareció más corto que el de 2 a 3. Puedo pertenecer a la minoría, en este caso). “
LO QUE SE SABE DEL NUEVO DISCO DE VAMPIRE WEEKEND
El nuevo disco se presume se llamará FOTB (que corresponden a ciertas iniciales) dejando de lado “Mitsubishi Macchiato”, nombre con el que tentativamente estaba destinado a ser lanzado; tendrá 18 canciones, de las cuales se rumora que tendrá tres lanzamientos de 2 canciones cada mes; sobre los nombres de las canciones, según la publicación de Koenig, podrían ser: hh/2021, s/bb y tl/uw; y existe una fuerte posibilidad que el álbum llegue para el mes de abril de 2019.
