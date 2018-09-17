Estos son los nominados para los premios Emmy 2018

Hoy lunes se llevarán a cabo la 70ª edición de los premios Emmy 2018, donde 'Juego de tronos', con 22 nominaciones, y 'El cuento de la criada, con 20, parten como grandes favoritas en los premios principales.

Dos actores españoles optan a premios: Antonio Banderas, al de mejor protagonista en miniserie o película por su interpretación de Picasso en 'Genius'; y Penélope Cruz, al de mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película por su papel de Donatella Versace en 'El asesinato de Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'.

¿Dónde se verá la 70ª edición de los premios Emmy 2018?

La gala, presentada por los cómicos Michael Che y Colin Jost, actuales anfitriones de la sección ‘Weekend Update’ del 'Saturday Night Live', se celebrará en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles y será retransmitida en directo por la cadena NBC.

Michael Che y Colin Jost

Los nominados para los premios Emmy 2018:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

'Juego de tronos'

'The americans'

'The Crown'

'El cuento de la criada' ('The handmaid's tale')

'Westworld'

'Stranger things'

'This is us'

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

'El show de Larry Smith'

'Glow'

'Black-ish'

'Barry'

'Atlanta'

'Silicon Valley'

'La maravillosa señora Maisel'

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN DRAMA

Jason Bateman ('Ozark')

Matthew Rhys ('The americans')

Sterling K. Brown ('This is us')

Ed Harris ('Westworld')

Milo Ventimiglia ('This is us')

Jeffrey Wright ('Westworld')

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN DRAMA

Claire Foy ('The Crown')

Evan Rachel Wood ('Westworld')

Elisabeth Moss ('El cuento de la criada' - 'The handmaid's tale')

Tatiana Maslany ('Orphan Black')

Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve')

Keri Russell ('The americans')

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN DRAMA

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ('Juego de tronos')

Peter Dinklage ('Juego de tronos')

Mandy Patinkin ('Homeland')

David Harbour ('Stranger things')

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Joseph Fiennes ('El cuento de la criada' - 'The handmaid's tale')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN DRAMA

Lena Headey ('Juego de tronos')

Millie Bobby Brown ('Stranger things')

Vanessa Kirby ('The Crown')

Yvonne Strahovski ('El cuento de la criada' - 'The handmaid's tale')

Alexis Bledel ('El cuento de la criada' - 'The handmaid's tale')

Ann Dowd ('El cuento de la criada' - 'The handmaid's tale')

Thandie Newton ('Westworld')

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN DRAMA

Jimmi Simpson ('Westworld')

F. Murray Abraham ('Homeland')

Cameron Britton ('Mindhunter')

Matthew Goode ('The Crown')

Ron Cephas Jones ('This is us')

Gerald McRaney ('This is us')

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN DRAMA

Viola Davis ('Scandal')

Diana Rigg ('Juego de tronos')

Kelly Jenrette ('El cuento de la criada' - 'The handmaid's tale')

Samira Wiley ('El cuento de la criada' - 'The handmaid's tale')

Cherry Jones ('El cuento de la criada' - 'The handmaid's tale')

Cicely Tyson ('Cómo defender a un asesino')

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN COMEDIA

Donald Glover ('Atlanta')

Bill Hader ('Barry')

Larry David ('Curb your enthusiasm')

Ted Danson ('The good place')

William H. Macy ('Shameless')

Anthony Anderson ('Black-ish')

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN COMEDIA

Allison Janney ('Mom')

Pamela Adlon ('Better things')

Tracee Ellis Ross ('Black-ish')

Issa Rae ('Insecure')

Rachel Brosnahan ('La maravillosa señora Maisel')

Lily Tomlin ('Grace y Frankie')

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA

Henry Winkler ('Barry')

Brian Tyree Henry ('Atlanta')

Louie Anderson ('Baskets')

Tony Shalhoub ('La maravillosa señora Maisel')

Tituss Burgess ('Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt')

Alec Baldwin ('Saturday Night Live')

Kenan Thompson ('Saturday Night Live')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA

Zazie Beetz ('Atlanta')

Betty Gilpin ('Glow')

Laurie Metcalf ('Roseanne')

Alex Borstein ('La maravillosa señora Maisel')

Megan Mullally ('Will & Grace')

Aidy Bryant ('Saturday Night Live')

Leslie Jones ('Saturday Night Live')

Kate McKinnon ('Saturday Night Live')

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN COMEDIA

Bryan Cranston ('Curb your enthusiasm')

Sterling K. Brown ('Brooklyn Nine-Nine')

Katt Williams ('Atlanta')

Donald Glover ('Saturday Night Live')

Bill Hader ('Saturday Night Live')

Lin-Manuel Miranda ('Curb your enthusiasm')

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN COMEDIA

Maya Rudolph ('The good place')

Tina Fey ('Saturday Night Live')

Tiffany Haddish ('Saturday Night Live')

Molly Shannon ('Will & Grace')

Wanda Sykes ('Black-Ish')

Jane Lynch ('La maravillosa señora Maisel')

MEJOR MINISERIE

'American Crime Story: Versace'

'The alienist'

'Patrick Melrose'

'Genius: Picasso'

'Godless'

MEJOR TV MOVIE

'Black Mirror: USS Callister'

'Flint'

'Fahrenheit 451'

'Paterno'

'The tale'

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Beneddict Cumberbatch ('Patrick Melrose')

Antonio Banderas ('Genius: Picasso')

Darren Cris ('American Crime Story: Versace')

Jesse Plemons ('Black Mirror: USS Callister')

Jeff Daniels ('The Looming Tower')

John Legend ('Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert')

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Jessica Biel ('The sinner')

Laura Dern ('The tale')

Sarah Paulson ('American Crime Story: Cult')

Michelle Dockery ('Godless')

Regina King ('Seven seconds')

Edie Falco ('Ley y orden True Crime: El caso Menéndez')

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Jeff Daniels ('Godless')

Michael Stuhlbarg ('The Looming Tower')

Brandon Victor Dixon ('Jesus Christ Superstar Line in Concert')

Ricky Martin ('American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace')

Edgar Ramírez ('American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace')

Finn Wittrock ('American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace')

John Leguizamo ('Waco')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Judith Light por ('American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace')

Adina Porter ('American Horror Story: Cult')

Merritt Wever ('Godless')

Penélope Cruz ('American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace')

Letitia Wright ('Black Mirror: Black Museum')

Sara Bareilles ('Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert')

