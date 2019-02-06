¡Estos son los nominados al Grammy 2019!

Los Grammy 2019 han dado a no conocer a sus nominados y esta información le interesa a todos los amantes de la música.

Las nominaciones para los 61 Premios Grammy se anunciaron esta mañana en las 84 categorías que comprenden las mejores grabaciones lanzadas entre el 1 de octubre de 2017 y el 30 de septiembre de 2018. Alessia Cara, Zane Lowe, Shawn Mendes y Janelle Monáe se unieron a los anfitriones de CBS de esta mañana para anunciar la primera ola de nominaciones; simultáneamente, las nominaciones también fueron reveladas en categorías seleccionadas en Apple Music. Los otros fueron anunciados en un comunicado de prensa.

Después de celebrarse en la ciudad de Nueva York el año pasado, la ceremonia regresará a Los Ángeles y se transmitirá en vivo desde el Staples Center el domingo 10 de febrero.

"Estamos encantados de organizar el evento musical más importante del mundo en nuestra ciudad natal y esperamos celebrar las notables contribuciones musicales de compositores, productores, ingenieros, mezcladores y artistas de grabación", dijo Neil Portnow, Presidente / CEO de Recording Academy. "Como siempre, la temporada del Grammy comenzará con una serie de eventos que mostrarán varios géneros de música, programas educativos y nuestras iniciativas caritativas. Esperamos trabajar con nuestros socios de Los Ángeles para producir algunos eventos notables e inolvidables".

Aquí está la lista completa de nominaciones (hasta ahora):

Grabación del año:

"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" — Drake

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Disco del año:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By (Various Artists)

Canción del año:

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

"This Is America" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Mejor nuevo artista:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Mejor interpretación pop en solitario:

"Colors" — Beck

"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello

"God Is a Woman" — Ariana Grande

"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga

"Better Now" — Post Malone

Mejor álbum vocal pop:

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — Pink

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Mejor grabación del género Dance:

"Northern Soul" — Above and Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

"Ultimatum" — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

"Losing It" — Fisher

"Electricity" — Silk City and Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self

Mejor canción de rock:

"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka and Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"MANTRA" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls and Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

"Rats" — Tom Dalgety and A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Mejor álbum contemporáneo:

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

War and Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Mejor disco de rap:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott

Mejor disco de country:

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Mejor disco de jazz:

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz and Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Mejor disco de Gospel:

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls Group

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

Mejor disco de pop latino:

Prometo — Pablo Alborán

Sincera — Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

Mejor disco americano:

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers

Mejor disco de comedia:

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

Mejor canción escrita para una película:

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Track from: Black Panther

"Mystery of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman

Productor del año, no clásico:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Mejor dúo pop / o en grupo:

"Fall in Line" — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Mejor disco pop vocal tradicional:

Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

My Way — Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) — Seal

The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

Mejor disco de Dance/Electrónica:

Singularity, Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide, Justice

Treehouse, Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE

Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA

Mejor álbum de música instrumental contemporánea:

The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore, Julian Lage

Laid Black, Marcus Miller

Protocol 4, Simon Phillips

Mejor actuación de rock:

"Four Out of Five" — Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell

"Made an America" — THE FEVER 333

"Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable" — Halestorm

Mejor actuación de Metal:

"Condemned To The Gallows" ­— Between the Buried And Me

"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven

"Electric Messiah" — High on Fire

"Betrayer" — Trivium

"On My Teeth" — Underoath

Mejor disco de rock:

Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains

MANIA, Fall Out Boy

Prequelle, Ghost

From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream, Weezer

Mejor disco de Música Alternativa:

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys

Colors — Beck

Utopia — Björk

American Utopia — David Byrne

Masseduction — St. Vincent

Mejor actuación R&B:

"Long as I Live" — Toni Braxton

"Summer" — The Carters

"YOY" — Lalah Hathaway

"Best Part" — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

"First Began" — PJ Morton

Mejor actuación de R&B tradicional:

"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges

"Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight"

"Honest" — MAJOR.

"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton featuring Yebba

"Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway

Mejor canción de R&B:

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"Come Through and Chill" — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi)

"Feels Like Summer" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

"Focus" — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. and Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Long as I Live" — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton and Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Mejor disco R&B:

Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

Mejor actuación de Rap:

"Be Careful" — Cardi B

"Nice for What" — Drake

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

Mejor actuación Rap/Sung:

"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink

"Pretty Little Fears" — 6lack Featuring J. Cole

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

Mejor canción de Rap:

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn and Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake)

"Lucky You" — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels and J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)

"Sicko Mode" — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim and Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee)

"Win" — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels and C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

En septiembre, la Academia de Grabación anunció que había seleccionado a Dolly Parton para un reconocimiento muy especial. "Estoy tan emocionada de ser honrada como la Persona del Año de MusiCares", dijo la artista de 72 años a E! News a través de un comunicado. "Es aún más especial saber que la gala beneficia a los músicos necesitados. No puedo esperar a escuchar a todos los grandes artistas cantando mi música".