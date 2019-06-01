Secciones
Estos son los mejores atuendos de las finalistas de RuPaul´s Drag Race Season 11
El final de temporada se acerca y esta es una recopilación de los mejores looks de las finalistas.

por LaVerdad

RuPaul es muy popular por ser uno de los representantes de la comunidad LGBTTI y su programa RuPaul's Drag Race, le ha brindado la oportunidad a las Drag Queens poder darse a conocer.         

La temporada 11 ha tenido muchos retos entretenidos en donde pudimos apreciar diversos looks. Antes ver que las finalistas hagan lip syncs por sus vidas, repasaremos los mejores looks de Brooke Lynn Hytes, Yvie Oddly, A´keria C. Davenport y Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Brooke Lynn Hytes

Brooke Lynn es una de las favoritas de la temporada, ya que nos fue demostrando que es toda una reina en el baile.                                                    

Además de mostrarnos sus mejores pasos de ballet, nos brindó atuendos memorables desde el primer reto. Tampoco podremos olvidar el atrevido atuendo de mezclilla que usó en la pasarela.  



Y sin lugar a dudas, la finalista hizo historia con su famoso cambio de look en la pasarela, que incluso los jueces quedaron sorprendidos.

Yvie Oddly

Yvie Oddly es conocida por ser unas de las reinas más creativas y talentosas por mostrarnos los atuendos más extraños.                                       

Se nota que Yvie siempre se esfuerza en sus looks, ya que siempre podemos apreciar temáticas bien construidas en cada atuendo que ella usa.

A´keria C. Davenport

A´keria siempre ha vestido con elegancia  y en esta temporada nos ha mostrado mucho glamour.

Unos de sus más polémicos outfits fue en donde nos muestra un cuerpo perfecto hecho con cirugías plásticas, cabe destacar que la reina acepta orgullosamente que alguna vez se ha sometido a estas.

A´keria nos ha demostrado que cuando de elegancia se trata, ella es la reina.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Silky Nutmeg Ganache, ha dividido a todo el público en cuanto a su agrado hacia ella. Sin embargo la reina es la más divertida y extrovertida de la temporada.

A pesar de ser una Big Queen, en sus atuendo nos ha dejado ver su estilo glamuroso.

Las cuatro finalistas tienen mucho que brindar y por fin podremos ver quien será coronada como la siguiente Superestrella Drag de RuPaul´s Drag Race en el final de temporada, que será transmitido el próximo jueves 06 de junio en Netflix.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

