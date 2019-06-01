Estos son los mejores atuendos de las finalistas de RuPaul´s Drag Race Season 11
El final de temporada se acerca y esta es una recopilación de los mejores looks de las finalistas.
RuPaul es muy popular por ser uno de los representantes de la comunidad LGBTTI y su programa RuPaul's Drag Race, le ha brindado la oportunidad a las Drag Queens poder darse a conocer.
#Repost @worldofwonder COME THRU, MOTHER �� @rupaulofficial giving us that good Glinda glam on the main stage of tonight’s brand new #DragRace ✨ Watch now on @VH1 + tune in after in select territories on #WOWPresents Plus! And don’t forget, take 10% off your @rupaulsdragcon LA tickets thru Sunday w/ code: BESTDRAG ��
La temporada 11 ha tenido muchos retos entretenidos en donde pudimos apreciar diversos looks. Antes ver que las finalistas hagan lip syncs por sus vidas, repasaremos los mejores looks de Brooke Lynn Hytes, Yvie Oddly, A´keria C. Davenport y Silky Nutmeg Ganache.
Brooke Lynn Hytes
Brooke Lynn es una de las favoritas de la temporada, ya que nos fue demostrando que es toda una reina en el baile.
Además de mostrarnos sus mejores pasos de ballet, nos brindó atuendos memorables desde el primer reto. Tampoco podremos olvidar el atrevido atuendo de mezclilla que usó en la pasarela.
Y sin lugar a dudas, la finalista hizo historia con su famoso cambio de look en la pasarela, que incluso los jueces quedaron sorprendidos.
Yvie Oddly
Yvie Oddly es conocida por ser unas de las reinas más creativas y talentosas por mostrarnos los atuendos más extraños.
Se nota que Yvie siempre se esfuerza en sus looks, ya que siempre podemos apreciar temáticas bien construidas en cada atuendo que ella usa.
Don’t be jelly of my fish! �� The 2nd beautiful runway shot by @isthatjupiter �� Thank you to @makeupmaniadotcom For setting me up with the full pink body paint fantasy (and glitter) �� �� Thanks to @constantwatcher, @annalisainabox, & @russelbrewer for helping me make my tentacles �� @worldofwonder @rupaulsdragrace #yvieoddly #dragrace #jellyfish #teamyvie #ridethewave #yvielution #oddbless
Crawling out of my swamp, coming for all the pretty girls like... �� AMAZING photos by @isthatjupiter! Thanks to my baby @her_the_queen for stoning these lips with @lookingglassgems �� Wish I could’ve worn these shoes on the runway but my foot would NOT have it �� �� @rupaulsdragrace @worldofwonder #yvieoddly #dragrace #slimemonster #facekini #swampthing #teamyvie #oddbless
Graffiti Girl ����♀️ Shot by the incredible @isthatjupiter ����♀️ Soooo my snatch game was TERRIBLY cringey but I’m still pretty happy with this lewk and thankful I survived that lip sync. When I was a twink I saw this crazy graffiti jumpsuit at a thrift store and had to have it. It was waaay too small (even then) so I strategically cut out panels to allow for more mobility. . When I got the sequins challenge I felt like a gown would be too predictable, so instead I got a bunch of sequin fabric and had @neurotikakillz cut and glue it to the corresponding colors on this jumpsuit. I wish I would’ve worn pads on the runway but tbh I didn’t think they’d fit ����♀️ Hindsight: 20/20 ...but so was that lip sync ��
huehuehueHUEHUEHAHAHAHA �� My creamsicle clown/citrus circus fantasy shot by the amazing (birthday boy) @isthatjupiter!!! �� Designed by Denver’s #UQC All Star 2019 @chanel_bnxs �� O.G. Concept by my favorite clown @momotheloco �� Hair hat by me (featuring some razzle dazzle courtesy of @lookingglassgems) �� �� �� @rupaulsdragrace @worldofwonder #yvieoddly #dragrace #teamyvie #creamsicleclown #citruscircus #orangealert #yvielution #oddbless
A´keria C. Davenport
A´keria siempre ha vestido con elegancia y en esta temporada nos ha mostrado mucho glamour.
Unos de sus más polémicos outfits fue en donde nos muestra un cuerpo perfecto hecho con cirugías plásticas, cabe destacar que la reina acepta orgullosamente que alguna vez se ha sometido a estas.
“Perfection is a Disease of this nation!” Love yourself, live without regrets, and screw what society says you should look like! I don’t speak against plastic surgery but I do speak against getting it for anyone other than yourself! #besafe #doittherightway #dowhatmakesyouhappy photo @guysandqueens
A´keria nos ha demostrado que cuando de elegancia se trata, ella es la reina.
Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Silky Nutmeg Ganache, ha dividido a todo el público en cuanto a su agrado hacia ella. Sin embargo la reina es la más divertida y extrovertida de la temporada.
A pesar de ser una Big Queen, en sus atuendo nos ha dejado ver su estilo glamuroso.
This was a rough week for us all. Because we fight and argue, it doesn’t mean that we ain’t cool or sisters. Remember, your mother and aunties argue, your daddy and uncles fight. It doesn’t mean that we hate each other, it means we’re passionate about what we are doing. ������������ Thank you for all the positive messages this week. The good conquered the bad this week. I’m so grateful for that alone. ������������ God Bless You All!!!! #beans #farm #movingforward #family #fight @rupaulsdragrace @vh1 @worldofwonder
Las cuatro finalistas tienen mucho que brindar y por fin podremos ver quien será coronada como la siguiente Superestrella Drag de RuPaul´s Drag Race en el final de temporada, que será transmitido el próximo jueves 06 de junio en Netflix.
