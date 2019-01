Este es el misterioso mensaje que Jenni Rivera dejo a su hija antes de morir

Six years ago today on December 8th 2012, Jenni Rivera performed for the last time to a sold out crowd of 17k people in Arena Monterrey for four hours. Three hours after her show ended, she boarded a plane that crashed and took her life. Her legacy of love lives on forever. #JenniVive

A post shared by Jenni Rivera (@jennirivera) on Dec 8, 2018 at 1:34pm PST