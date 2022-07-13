Emmys 2022: Lista completa de nominados; Sucession y The White Lotus a la cabeza
Los Emmys 2022 se celebrarán el próximo 12 de septiembre y ya han revelado la lista de nominados en donde Sucession de HBO tiene 25
La gala que premia la excelencia en la industria de la televisión, Emmys, ha anunciado su lista de nominados a recibir el galardón.
Este año los servicios de streaming vuelven a colocar sus series entre lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense pues HBO, Netflix y Apple Tv + se han repartido varias nominaciones.
Por lo que tendremos que esperar hasta la gala para poder descubrir cuál de estas series se llevará el distinguido premio.
Las series más nominadas al Emmy 2022
HBO sorprendió este año al colocar a Succession como una de las más nominadas, la historia del magnate de los medios y su familia cuenta con 25 nominaciones siendo la que más oportunidades tiene de ganar un Emmy.
A la serie de HBO le siguen Ted Lasso y The White Lotus ambas con 20 nominaciones.
Sin embargo Sucession no la tendrá fácil pues tiene un rival digno y que hace historia en los premios, es el Juego del Calamar de Netflix que se convierte en la primera serie de lengua no inglesa en estar nominada a los premios.
Series como Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Stranger Things y Yellowjackets también aparecen en la terna.
A pesar del número abrumador de nominaciones para Succession, esta queda muy lejos del récord histórico de nominaciones que logró en 2019 Game Of Thrones al obtener 32.
¿Dónde ver los Emmys 2022?
La gala de los premios a lo mejor de la industria del entretenimiento en Estados Unidos, podrá verse a través de la cadena NBC el próximo 12 de septiembre.
Aunque todavía no se ha confirmado quien conducirá la gala de la entrega 74º de los premios Emmy 2022 se espera que sea un evento sin igual.
A continuación La Verdad Noticias te presenta la lista completa de nominados entre las que se encuentra Stranger Things, El Juego de calamar y otras producciones de Netflix.
Lista completa de nominados a los Emmys 2022:
SERIE DE DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Severance
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjakets
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
- Zendaya - Euphoria
- ACTOR DE REPARTO DE DRAMA
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- John Turturro - Severance
- Christopher Walken - Severance
- Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE DRAMA
- Patricia Arquette - Severance
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bil Hader - Barry
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelos Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Jean Smart - Hacks
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick
- Himesh Patel - Station 11
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Toni Collette -The Staircase
- Julia Garner -Inventando a Anna
- Lili James -Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Sarah Paulson - Impeachment
- Margaret Qualley - Maid
- Amanda Saefried - The Dropout
- ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Adrien Brody - Succession
- James Cromwell - Succession
- Colman Domingo - Euphoria
- Arian Moayed - Succession
- Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
- Will Poulter - Dopesick
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
- Steve Zahn - The White Lotus
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Connie Britton - The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham - Dopesick
SERIE TALK SHOW O VARIETY
- The Daily Show con Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER
- Late night with Seth Myers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS O REALITY
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
- Nailed It
- Ru’Paul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
