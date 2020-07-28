Emmy 2020: Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los premios de la TV/Foto: Los Ángeles time

Las nominaciones para la 72ª entrega anual de los Premios Emmy se dieron a conocer este martes por la mañana, y la segunda temporada del exitoso drama de HBO "Succession", la miniserie dirigida por Regina King "Watchmen" y "Schitt's Creek" se encuentran entre los espectáculos más celebrados de este año.

La alumna de "Saturday Night Live", Leslie Jones, se unió a Laverne Cox, Josh Gad y Tatiana Maslany para anunciar las nominaciones.

Los Premios Emmy se emitirán el 20 de septiembre en ABC.

Lista de nominados Emmy 2020

Series de drama

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America / AMC)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Stranger things" "(Netflix)

"Succession"(HBO)

Series de comedia

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Serie limitada

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Actor principal en una serie dramática

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Actriz principal en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Zendaya ("Euphoria")

Actor principal en una serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt's Creek”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Actor principal en una serie o película limitada

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Actriz principal en una serie o película limitada

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies")

Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies")

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")

Julia Garner ("Ozark" )

Sarah Snook (“Succession")

Thandie Newton ("Westworld")

Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada

Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”)

Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”)

Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)

Actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Jean Smart (“Watchmen”)

Competencia de reality

“The Masked Singer” (FOX)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul's Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

El reality show de concurso RuPaul's Drag Race ha recibido múltiples nominaciones durante sus años al aire, y ha ganado 9 de estos premios. ¿Podría vencer a la competencia?/Foto: Splash de Ideas

Variedad de series sketch

"A Black Lady Sketch Show" (HBO)

"Drunk History" (Comedy Central)

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Variedad de talk series

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)