Emily Hartridge muere TERRIBLEMENTE al conducir una patineta eléctrica (FOTOS)
Lamentablemente se dio a conocer que la presentadora y entrenadora británica Emily Hartridge murió en un terrible accidente el fin de semana.
La famosa youtuber británica Emily Hartridge, quien también es conocida como entrenadora personal y presentadora de televisión, murió al sufrir un supuesto accidente con un scooter eléctrico (patineta).
Emily Hartridge tenía 35 años y su muerte fue confirmada el sábado por la tarde por alguien en su cuenta de Instagram, que compartió el mensaje con el mundo y sorprendió a todos los seguidores de Hartridge, el mensaje decía así:
“Hola a todos. Esto es algo horrible que decir sobre Instagram, pero sabemos que muchos de ustedes esperaban ver a Emily hoy y esta es la única forma de contactarlos a la vez. Emily estuvo involucrada en un accidente ayer y falleció. Todos la queríamos en pedazos y nunca la olvidaremos. Ella ha tocado tantas vidas que es difícil imaginar cosas sin ella. Ella era una persona muy especial xxx”.
El Servicio de Policía Metropolitana de Londres publicó detalles el viernes por la noche de un incidente que involucró a una mujer en un scooter eléctrico y un camión, que aparentemente colisionó en una intersección en el área metropolitana, según el medio The Guardian.
“La policía fue llamada a las 08:36 horas del viernes 12 de julio a los informes de un scooter eléctrico en colisión con un camión en Queenstown Road, cruce con Battersea Park Road SW8. Oficiales y servicio de ambulancias de Londres asistieron. Una mujer de unos 30 años había sufrido lesiones graves y fue tristemente declarada muerta en el lugar “.
Este hecho fue totalmente histórico, pues es la primera colisión fatal que involucra una patineta eléctrica en Gran Bretaña y que ha dado la vuelta al mundo.
En cuanto a Hartridge, ella había estado en YouTube durante años y desde entonces había hecho la transición hacia una carrera en crecimiento como presentador de televisión en Gran Bretaña.
Muchos colegas creadores y YouTubers que la conocieron han lamentado su terrible accidente e incluso aquellos que amaban su trabajo y su pasión desde lejos, pues tenía un poblado club de fans.
Cabe destacar que Emily Hartridge compartió su última imagen el viernes, que debatía qué debía ser femenino o masculino con una imagen en la que acompañó con el mensaje: “Emily, ¿eres un hombre? Alguien me envió un mensaje en Instagram la semana pasada y no me molesta”.
