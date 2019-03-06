El conmovedor mensaje de los hijos de Luke Perry tras la muerte del actor
La repentina muerte del actor Luke Perry ha sorprendido a sus seguidores, pero sobre todo ha sus familiares, quienes a pesar del duelo emocional por el que están pasando, han decidido compartir un mensaje en honor al actor.
Jack Perry el hijo del actor Luke Perry aprovecho Instagram para compartir un mensaje en honor a su padre, tras la muerte del actor el pasado 4 de marzo.
El joven de 21 años, también conocido en el mundo de la lucha como “Jungle boy”, publicó una foto de él en el ring, y una con su padre, para acompañarlo con un emotivo mensaje.
He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.
“Él era un montón de cosas para mucha gente. Para mí, él siempre fue mi papá” posteó el hijo mayor del actor.
Asimismo Sophie, la hija menor del actor también decidió compartir un mensaje en honor a su difunto padre.
“No estoy realmente segura de qué decir o hacer en esta situación, es algo que nunca se nos ha dado: una lección sobre cómo manejar, especialmente cuando todo sucede en el ojo público”
A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.
Luke Perry falleció a los 52 años de edad, debido a un derrame cerebral masivo, actualmente participaba de la serie Riverdale.
