El conmovedor mensaje de los hijos de Luke Perry tras la muerte del actor
La repentina muerte del actor Luke Perry ha sorprendido a sus seguidores, pero sobre todo ha sus familiares, quienes a pesar del duelo emocional por el que están pasando, han decidido compartir un mensaje en honor al actor.

Jack Perry el hijo del actor Luke Perry aprovecho Instagram para compartir un mensaje en honor a su padre, tras la muerte del actor el pasado 4 de marzo.

El joven de 21 años, también conocido en el mundo de la lucha como “Jungle boy”, publicó una foto de él en el ring, y una con su padre, para acompañarlo con un emotivo mensaje.

“Él era un montón de cosas para mucha gente. Para mí, él siempre fue mi papá” posteó el hijo mayor del actor.

Asimismo Sophie, la hija menor del actor también decidió compartir un mensaje en honor a su difunto padre.

“No estoy realmente segura de qué decir o hacer en esta situación, es algo que nunca se nos ha dado: una lección sobre cómo manejar, especialmente cuando todo sucede en el ojo público”

Luke Perry falleció a los 52 años de edad, debido a un derrame cerebral masivo, actualmente participaba de la serie Riverdale.

